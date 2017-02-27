F1 testing 2017: Hamilton ends fastest for Mercedes
Summary
- Lewis Hamilton ends day fastest for Mercedes
- McLaren lose several hours of testing with oil-system issue
- Red Bull encounter sensor and battery problems
- Times already faster than 2016 test at same circuit
By Jamie Strickland
All times stated are UK
Thanks and goodbye
RIght, it's been a long day but an informative one.
Mercedes look to have lost none of their edge despite the wholesale rule changes, while Ferrari and Williams also look very strong.
McLaren and Red Bull had trying days but in both cases they were able to rack up some impressive mileage - and fairly encouraging times - later on in the day.
Andrew Benson's report will be live shortly.
Thanks for your company - we'll be back with day two tomorrow.
Final times and laps completed
1 Lewis Hamilton (GB) Mercedes 1:21.765* (73 laps)
2 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1:21.878 (128)
3 Felipe Massa (Brz) Williams 1:22.076* (103)
4 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas 1:22.894* (51)
5 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 1:22.926* (50)
6 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes 1:23.169* (79)
7 Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India 1:23.709* (39)
8 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Toro Rosso 1:24.494 (51)
9 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Renault 1:24.784 (57)
10 Fernando Alonso (Spa) McLaren 1:24.852* (29)
11 Marcus Ericsson (Swe) Sauber 1:26.841 (72)
* time set on soft tyres; all others set on medium tyres
Chequered flag
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton ends the first day of pre-season testing 2017 with the fastest time, his best lap of 1:21.765 a tenth of a second up on nearest challenger Sebastian Vettel in the Ferrari.
Full times to follow.
Red Bull make late charge
Ricciardo goes fifth with a late lap. The Red Bull man does a 1:22.926 to knock Valtteri Bottas' Mercedes down to sixth...
Late improvement for McLaren
Fernando Alonso is finally working up a sweat today. He's now up to 28 laps completed and has just done a 1:24.852. He stays 10th.
Only the Sauber has failed to duck under the 1:25 barrier today.
Five minutes to go...
Will there be any changes at the sharp end? Well, Lewis Hamilton's nearest challenger Sebastian Vettel is running around on the hard tyre and posting times that don't seem likely to threaten the Mercedes.
I think the order is decided.
Ton up for Felipe
Sauber done for the day
Sauber have tweeted that they are now on with pit stop practice with their track running complete.
It's 11th place and last for the team from Hinwil, although 70 laps completed is not to be sniffed at.
Impressive time from Haas
Massa closing on century
98 laps and counting for the Williams man today. Both he and Sebastian Vettel (105 laps) get the long-service medals today, but the overall winner on laps is Mercedes, who have split their 131 laps between drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.
More laps for Alonso
Felipe Massa was the only car out there for a while but he has so far failed to improve.
He's joined on track by Fernando Alonso in the McLaren, who has swapped the super-soft for the soft tyre and has just improved to 1:25.060, a fraction slower than Kevin Magnussen's Haas.
Times and laps completed
1.Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:21.765, 51 laps
2. Vettel (Ferrari) 1:21.878, 102 laps
3. Massa (Williams) 1:22.076, 86 laps
4. Bottas (Mercedes) 1:23.169, 79 laps
5. Ricciardo (Red Bull) 1:23.372, 32 laps
6. Perez (Force India) 1:23.709, 39 laps
7. Sainz (Toro Rosso) 1:24.494, 51 laps
8. Magnussen (Haas) 1:24.496, 39 laps
9. Alonso (McLaren) 1:25.586, 13 laps
10. Hülkenberg (Renault) 1:25.773, 39 laps
11. Ericsson (Sauber) 1:26.841, 64 laps
Mercedes looks 'reasonably complicated' - Newey
Dan Knutson
F1 journalist in Barcelona
Red Bull’s design staff, including Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey, chatted with reporters this afternoon in the paddock. Newey was asked what he thought of some of ideas on the other new cars.
“I have not had a chance to have a really good look, I have just seen the launch pictures,” he said. “The new regulations are open to different interpretations, which is what one might hope for with a new set of regulations. In particular, the Mercedes looks like a reasonably complicated car. It has got lots of parts on it which will be all about trying to manipulate the vortices to transition the flow structures around the car.
“The Ferrari has a very complicated looking sidepod transition, which I haven’t quite managed to work out yet from the pictures I’ve seen.
“Mercedes and Toro Rosso have gone for a high-top [front] wishbone, which kind of looks like a Lotus 49 with its in-built high kingpin…which is I would imagine aimed at trying to get the bottom wishbone higher, and also get the top wishbone higher to clean up the brake duct area.”
Latest lap count
1 Hamilton (51 laps)
2 Vettel (102)
3 Massa (86)
4 Bottas (79)
5 Ricciardo (32)
6 Perez (39)
7 Sainz (51)
8 Magnussen (39)
9 Alonso (13)
10 Hulkenberg (39)
11 Ericsson (64)
One hour to go....
Horner wants shark fin outlawed in 2018
Dan Knutson
F1 journalist in Barcelona
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner just met with the media here at the track, and he had this to say about the shark fins on the bodywork which are now legal again for the first time since 2010:
“I think the cars look fantastic. What lets them down is the shark fins, proportionally. It is something that we raised at the Formula 1 Strategy meeting last year, to ask that all teams remove them because it is pretty marginal, the performance gain that they offer.
"In the interests of aesthetics, it was requested that they be removed. That went to the Formula 1 Commission, and unfortunately it was immediately rejected by the majority of the teams.
"Hopefully it is something that can be addressed for next year because the cars look great, it is just a shame that this shark fin has crept in through another loophole in the regulations.”
Ferrari close on Mercedes
Sebastian Vettel moves to just over a tenth behind Lewis Hamilton with a time of 1:21.878 on, you've guessed it, the medium tyre.
Ferrari continue to impress.
McLaren post a time
And it's not a bad one.
A 1:25.586 puts the McLaren into ninth place, ahead of both the Renault of Nico Hulkenberg and Marcus Ericsson's Sauber.
Crisis, what crisis?
Red Bull also running
While we've been busy wringing our hands over the plight of McLaren, the guys at Red Bull have managed to get the RB13 out for a few laps after earlier crankshaft sensor and battery issues.
Daniel Ricciardo soon has the car up to pace and has done a best time of 1:25.357 from 14 laps so far, good for eighth place.
Two more laps on the board for McLaren
They're running but it's still painful progress for McLaren.
Two more installation laps for Alonso before he pulls back into the pits.
Still we wait for their first timed lap.
McLaren send Alonso again
Times and laps completed
1.Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:21.765, 29 laps
2. Massa (Williams) 1:22.076, 69 laps
3. Vettel (Ferrari) 1:22.370, 85 laps
4. Bottas (Mercedes) 1:23.169, 79 laps
5. Perez (Force India) 1:23.709, 39 laps
6. Sainz (Toro Rosso) 1:24.494, 49 laps
7. Magnussen (Haas) 1:25.260, 29 laps
8. Hülkenberg (Renault) 1:25.966, 32 laps
9 Ericsson (Sauber) 1:26.841, 64 laps
10. Ricciardo (Red Bull) 1:27.881, 8 laps
11. Alonso (McLaren) No time, 2 laps
Alonso heads out... and back in again
It's not getting any better for McLaren. After nearly seven hours on the sidelines they finally are able to send Fernando Alonso back on to the track, but after one lap he's back into the pit, engine off, and soon surrounded by mechanics who wheel him back into the garage.
Hamilton heading out on soft tyres
Can the Briton claim top spot from Vettel?
Of course he can. A 1:21.765 takes Hamilton to the head of the order for the first time.
More Red Bull bother
The team have just tweeted that a battery problem has stopped their running for the afternoon in the RB13.
Daniel Riccardo has managed just eight laps and is in last place among the drivers who have set a time.
Only the problems down at McLaren are sparing Red Bull the ignominy of propping up the whole pack.
Vettel back on top
Vettel rises to the challenge of the Williams of Massa by reclaiming top spot with a time of 1:22.475.
The four-time champion has now done 70 laps today.
Very promising signs for the Scuderia.
Further improvement for Massa
The Williams of Felipe Massa - still loving those soft tyres - improves again to strengthen his grip on top spot. A 1:22.536 takes him two tenths clear of Sebastian Vettel.
Century for Mercedes
Mercedes have now racked up over 100 laps on the first day of pre-season - and there's still plenty of time to go.
After Valtteri Bottas piled on 79 laps this morning, Lewis Hamilton is at 22 and counting.
Ferrari are the next best with 68 laps - all driven by Sebastian Vettel.
Massa beats 2016 Barcelona best
Felipe Massa's pace-setting lap in the Williams beats the best time seen in Barcelona in the whole of pre-season testing in 2016.
Not a surprise really given the wholesale changes we have seen to the cars - and with predictions of a lap time increase of up to five seconds - but even so, it is noteworthy that the best 2016 times have been eclipsed on day one.