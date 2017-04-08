How Chinese GP qualifying unfolded

Genuinely starting to believe this could be one of the most exciting seasons in a long time and tomorrow's race promises to be an absolute belter - Vettel v Hamilton, Max at the back and the prospect of a bit of rain. Can't. Wait.

Let's just hope the smog stays away.

Set the alarm - 07:00 BST. This is a race you won't want to miss!