Lewis Hamilton

Abu Dhabi GP second practice coverage

Summary

  1. Hamilton fastest in both practice sessions
  2. Rosberg leads Hamilton by 12 points
  3. Top three finish secures title for Rosberg
Live Reporting

By Gary Rose

All times stated are UK

    Lewis Hamilton is certainly not prepared to throw in the towel yet.

    That's it from us, we'll be back for coverage of qualifying day from 09:30 GMT tomorrow. It would be great if you can join us. Ta ta for now.

    .
  2. Tight at the top

    Less than a tenth of a second between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg but Hamilton looks in fighting mood. Will it be enough, though? He really needs the Red Bulls to get into the mix.

    One thing is for sure; qualifying is going to be very interesting,

  3. Post update

    Tom Clarkson

    BBC Radio 5 live commentator

    I am excited to see Williams and in particular Bottas looking competitive. At the moment it is looking good for Hamilton for the race win.

  4. FP2 - the rest

    11) Alonso 12) Button 13) Gutierrez 14) Grosjean 15) Palmer 16) Ocon 17) Wehrlein 18) Nasr 19) Ericsson 20) Magnussen 21) Sainz 22) Kvyat

  5. Post update

  6. FP2 - top 10

    1) Hamilton 2) Rosberg 3) Vettel 4) Verstappen 5) Ricciardo 6) Raikkonen 7) Bottas 8) Perez 9) Hulkenberg 10) Massa

  7. Chequered flag

    Lewis Hamilton finishes fastest in second practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

    Lewis Hamilton
  8. Post update

    Two minutes left of second practice. 

    Sebastian Vettel has moved from standing behind a metallic silver barrier to standing behind an orange one.

    Vettel's team-mate Kimi Raikkonen is sneaking in a swift run on ultra softs. He's popped back to the pits to have the purple-walled tyre bolted on.

  9. Post update

  10. Post update

    Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari has been wheeled off the track and the four-time world champion is stood behind a barrier watching the action.

    He should 'do an Alonso' and grab a deckchair or a TV camera.

  11. Post update

  12. Gearbox failure for Vettel

    Oh dear. 

    A Ferrari has pulled up on the side of the circuit. It's Sebastian Vettel.

    "OK I think I have a gearbox failure," he says.

  13. Post update

    Max Verstappen switches from ultra softs to softs as we enter the final 10 minutes of the session.

  14. Fun and games on 5 live sports extra

  15. Post update

  16. Post update

    f1
  17. Post update

    "I'm destroying my front right tyre again," complains Max Verstappen. He's just completed his 10th lap on the ultra softs. 

    Max Verstappen
  18. Post update

    Jenson Button never ended up doing another qualifying sim on the ultra softs. He's back in the pits now and preparing to join the long run runners.

    Meanwhile, Kimi Raikkonen is trying the super softs out for size, meaning they've covered the whole colour range of tyres available this weekend.

  19. Get involved #bbcf1

  20. Post update

