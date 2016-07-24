Lewis Hamilton

How Hamilton won the Hungarian GP

Race report: Hamilton tops standings with victory

Summary

  1. Hamilton wins after passing pole man Rosberg into Turn One on first lap
  2. Hamilton leads drivers' standings for first time this season, six points clear of Rosberg
  3. P1 Hamilton, P2 Rosberg, P3 Ricciardo, P4 Vettel, P5 Verstappen, P6 Raikkonen
  4. Button retires after being penalised over radio communications
  5. Palmer spins Renault out of points

Live Reporting

By Gary Rose

All times stated are UK

    And so ends our coverage of a race that, while it signalled a change at the top of the drivers' championship, is unlikely to live long in the memory.

    The good news is that we don't have long to wait for another race, with the Formula 1 circus packing up and shifting on to Germany.

    We'll be back for coverage of first practice in five days' time but as for now it is time for me to dab off. Cheerio.

  2. Post update

  3. Post update

    As ever, a bit of needle between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in that press conference.

    Watch out for Andrew Benson's column later today in which he'll look into the issue that the pair disagree about in further detail.

  4. Hamilton & Rosberg disagree in press conference

    There has been a spiky exchange in the top-three drivers' press conference between Mercedes team-mates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg regarding whether the German lifted off enough on his qualifying pole lap under yellow flags.

    Hamilton again called for the rule to be clarified and claimed Rosberg only slowed by one-tenth of a second after Fernando Alonso spun. 

    "In my 23 years of racing you slow down if it's double yellows and be prepared to stop. You slow by two-tenths or half a second if it's double yellows," he said.

    Hamilton also suggested drivers will only slow by one-tenth if the same situation arose in Germany next weekend based on what happened yesterday.

    Rosberg responded to Hamilton's comments with a sarcastic slap on the back of the Briton and a "thank you for making that statement".

    He then added: "I went 20kms slower into that corner. That's a different world in an F1 car - you are going proper slow.

    "The stewards said it was completely acceptable. And on a drying track you are going to go so much quicker [than the lap before]."

  5. Lucky number seven...

  6. Post update

  7. Post update

    We're winding things up here, but if you want to read Andrew Benson's take on the race, check out his report here.

  8. Post update

    What will be interesting to see is how Nico Rosberg responds to falling behind Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' championship.

    It's now three wins in a row for Hamilton, five in total for the season, so the momentum is definitely with the Briton.

    However, the gap is just six points and Hamilton will have an engine penalty to serve.

  9. Get Involved - #bbcf1

    Gifted Soul: I do miss Maldonado on F1. Like today he'd have brought out at least two safety cars now that Mercedes is dominant!

  10. Palmer says spin was a 'disaster'

    Jolyon Palmer
    Jolyon Palmer

    Jolyon Palmer is very downcast as he speaks to Sky Sports about his late-race spin that cost him a chance to finish in the F1 points for the first time.

    The Briton, who eventually finished 12th, says he does not know what caused him to lose control at Turn Four.

    "It's a disaster because I was running 10th, I had no more pit stops - it was there for us," the Renault driver adds.

    "It was the best drive of my career but I spun it and we didn't get any points. I'm gutted. We need to understand what happened."

  11. Get involved #bbcf1

    Fissuh Hailu: Well done Hamilton. Amazing feeling to top the drivers championship for the first time this season.  

  12. Hamilton the king of Hungary

    Lewis Hamilton graphic
    Lewis Hamilton graphic
  13. Listen to the moment Hamilton won

    Video content

    Video caption: Lewis Hamilton takes a record fifth career Hungarian Grand Prix victory.
  14. Post update

    That trophy looks incredibly fragile. If it didn't end up getting smashed, I'd be amazed.

  15. Verstappen should be penalised?

    No surprise to hear Kimi Raikkonen is not happy with Max Verstappen after trying, and failing, to get past the teenager. 

    Raikkonen clearly feels Verstappen's defending was illegal, saying: "I've seen people penalised for much less, but it's not my decision."

  16. Get Involved - #bbcf1

    Dan Bell: That result is karma for Rosberg pushing the rules in qualifying.

    Terence: First time in three races, no long post race wait/drama from race stewards? Such a blessing.

  17. Post update

  18. Post update

    A great result for Nico Hulkenberg in the end, even after being hit with a five-second time penalty he still managed to finish in the top 10.

  19. Post update

    f1
    Copyright: BBC

    Here's how the drivers' championship looks after Lewis Hamilton's win.

    It may have been his fifth victory in Hungary, but it was Mercedes' first in the Hybrid era.

  20. Post update

    That blazer in the entry below is truly a sight to behold.

