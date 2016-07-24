How Hamilton won the Hungarian GP

There has been a spiky exchange in the top-three drivers' press conference between Mercedes team-mates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg regarding whether the German lifted off enough on his qualifying pole lap under yellow flags.

Hamilton again called for the rule to be clarified and claimed Rosberg only slowed by one-tenth of a second after Fernando Alonso spun.

"In my 23 years of racing you slow down if it's double yellows and be prepared to stop. You slow by two-tenths or half a second if it's double yellows," he said.

Hamilton also suggested drivers will only slow by one-tenth if the same situation arose in Germany next weekend based on what happened yesterday.

Rosberg responded to Hamilton's comments with a sarcastic slap on the back of the Briton and a "thank you for making that statement".

He then added: "I went 20kms slower into that corner. That's a different world in an F1 car - you are going proper slow.

"The stewards said it was completely acceptable. And on a drying track you are going to go so much quicker [than the lap before]."