How Monaco qualifying unfolded

Lewis Hamilton has usually managed to put on a brave face after a disappointing day, but he struggled to manage that today.

There must come a time when you start to think it's not going to be your year and, increasingly, that is looking the case for the reigning world champion.

He starts from third in tomorrow's race. Not an ideal position on a circuit that is notoriously difficult to overtake on.

There is hope, though. In 2008 he started from third and went on to win the race. Will history repeat tomorrow? Join us from 11:30 GMT to find out.