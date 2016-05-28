monaco

How Monaco qualifying unfolded

By Gary Rose

All times stated are UK

    Monaco GP qualifying podium
    Copyright: Reuters

    Lewis Hamilton has usually managed to put on a brave face after a disappointing day, but he struggled to manage that today.

    There must come a time when you start to think it's not going to be your year and, increasingly, that is looking the case for the reigning world champion.

    He starts from third in tomorrow's race. Not an ideal position on a circuit that is notoriously difficult to overtake on.

    There is hope, though. In 2008 he started from third and went on to win the race. Will history repeat tomorrow? Join us from 11:30 GMT to find out.

  Post update

    Ricciardo
    Copyright: f1.com

    WAAAZZZZZZUUUPPPPPPPP!

  Post update

    f1
    Copyright: Getty Images

    A picture that sums up the emotions of that qualifying session. Daniel Ricciardo bursting with pride, Lewis Hamilton not a happy chappy and Nico Rosberg looking like he is just chuffed that his team-mate had issues again.

  Get involved #bbcf1

    Bishop Yinkus: Good job by Ricciardo but gutted for Lewis Mercedes kept making excuses of problems on both cars but only Lewis' is glaring to see.

    Andrew Yee: Wow. Great pole lap by @danielricciardo! Red Bull really improved recently. Someone other than a Mercedes on pole! :)  

    Chris Hughes: Wonder what Lewis Hamilton has to do to get some luck during a race weekend?! 

  Post update

    Video content

    Video caption: F1 Grand Prix Weather

    Rain you say Christian? There certainly looks to be plenty of the wet stuff in the morning, but will it be gone by the time the race gets under way.

    Watch the video above for the latest forecast.

  Post update

    Christian Horner
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Red Bull team principal Christian Horner: "We felt the super soft has a bit more range. If you are on that tyre it gives you more strategic options, but that goes out of the window if it rains tomorrow..."

  7. 'It opens up a few more options'

    Daniel Ricciardo
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Quote Message: The plan was to go out on the ultra soft in the first run in Q2 and at least try and do a good enough lap with that and then we had the time on our side so we thought let's try and see what a super soft can do and we just feel maybe it opens up a few more options for the race tomorrow. from Daniel Riccacardo Red Bull Racing
    Daniel RiccacardoRed Bull Racing
  Post update

    Interesting decision by Red Bull to send Daniel Ricciardo out on super softs in Q2 with everyone else on ultra softs. He'll be able to go longer in the race before making his first stop.

    Daniel Ricciardo
    Copyright: Getty Images
  Post update

    Lewis Hamilton could barely hide his disappointment in that press conference. He looked like a kid who had just had his favourite toy pinched by his brother. 

    Salvage is becoming an all too familiar word for the world champion this season.

    f1
    Copyright: Getty Images
  10. 'I'll do what I can to salvage it'

    Hamilton
    Copyright: F1
    Quote Message: It was a difficult qualifying. I don't really know what to say at the moment but the good thing is I did get out to do a lap at least. It was as bad as some of the races have been in the respect of the engine problems so I'm grateful to be up in third. Pole was there for the taking but I will do what I can in the race to salvage what I can from today's result. from Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
    Lewis HamiltonMercedes
  Post update

  12. 'Fuel pressure issue for Hamilton'

    Here's the official reason from Mercedes for Lewis Hamilton's trouble at the start. 

  13. 'We were not quick enough'

    F1
    Copyright: BBC
    Quote Message: I don't think it got away from me it just never was with me because Daniel was just quick today. They got a well deserved pole and I wasn't quick enough. from Nico Rosberg Mercedes
    Nico RosbergMercedes
  Post update

    Ricciardo
    Copyright: F1
    Quote Message: It's definitely a special place. I knew coming into the weekend we would have a shot at it. It looked good from Thursday. I had it in my mind also after Barcelona that I have been driving well but haven't quite got maximum rewards so I came into this weekend with a lot of confidence and a lot of belief I could be in this position. I have always enjoyed this place. We have a good package behind us and it's nice to be able to make the most of out it. from Daniel Riccardo Red Bull Racing
    Daniel RiccardoRed Bull Racing
  Post update

  Post update

    Quote Message: On both cars we had high fuel temperature and therefore one stopped - the other one didn' t start. We fixed it but we lost time. Red Bull were better. Simple. from Niki Lauda Mercedes AMG F1
    Niki LaudaMercedes AMG F1
  Post update

    Nike Lauda tells Sky Sports that there was high fuel temperature on both Mercedes at the start of Q3.

    "One car stopped, the other one didn't start," he said.

  Post update

    Stunning from Daniel Ricciardo. He's been on it all week and is in prime position for a fourth win of his career.

    Lewis Hamilton does not look happy during the post-qualifying top three photo but you've got to hand it to him. To pinch third with all that pressure on him after another mechanical problem at the start of Q3 took nerves of steel.

    Daniel Ricciardo
    Copyright: Getty
  Post update

    Jack Nicholls

    Radio 5 live Formula 1 commentator

    Quote Message: Daniel Riccardo takes his first pole position in Formula 1! The Australian punching the air!
  20. Monaco GP qualifying top 10

    1) Ricciardo 2) Rosberg 3) Hamilton 4) Vettel 5) Hulkenberg 6) Raikkonen 7) Sainz 8) Perez 9) Kvyat 10) Alonso  

    Monaco GP podium
    Copyright: Getty Images
