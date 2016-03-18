How Australian GP practice unfolded

As is the way, Albert Park is bathed in sunshine now that the chequered flag has fallen.

The interchangeable weather meant it was a bit of a write off today, but there was an air of familiarity with how things panned out for the two Mercedes drivers.

Lewis Hamilton spent much of second practice relaxing, before popping out for a solitary timed lap and immediately put himself at the top of the timesheet. In contrast, Nico Rosberg crashed out of the session.

How will that affect their mentality going into the weekend, if at all?