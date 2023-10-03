Football latest & Champions League build-up

. Copyright: .

Chelsea moved up to 11th after only their second win of the campaign under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, while Fulham dropped to 13th.

It has not been the start fans would have hoped for under Pochettino, but the early teething problems have not surprised former manager Frank Lampard, who led the side to a 12th-placed finish last season.

"I'm not completely surprised at some of the difficulties," said Lampard, who filled in as temporary boss after both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter were sacked.

"I think having lived it first-hand at the end of the season. Top managers – in Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter. So I think you could see – I felt I could see some of the issues there which was confidence from results."

Lampard, Chelsea's all-time leading scorer having played for the club between 2001–2014, said he had expected the club to have won more points but "never felt it would be an instant turnaround" under Pochettino.