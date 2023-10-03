Football latest & Champions League build-up

BBC Radio 5 Live will have updates from Kenilworth Road mixed in with their Champions League commentary.
But Burnley will be Saturday's featured commentary on 5 Live from 15:00 BST, when they host Chelsea.
Here is the full list of BBC radio commentaries this week:
Tuesday, 3 October
5 Live: Manchester United v
Galatasaray (20:00 BST)
Wednesday, 4 October
5 Live: Newcastle v Paris St-Germain (20:00 BST)
Saturday, 7 October
5 Live: Burnley v Chelsea (15:00 BST)
5 Sports Extra: Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest (17:30 BST)
Sunday, 8 October
5 Live: Brighton v Liverpool (14:00 BST)
5 Sports Extra: West Ham v Newcastle (14:00 BST)
BBC Sport online: Wolves v Aston Villa (14:00 BST)
5 Live: Arsenal v Manchester City (16:30 BST)
Post update
Right, let's move on to today's football, which includes Luton's rearranged Premier League match at home to fellow promoted side Burnley, plus Manchester United at home to Galatasaray in the Champions League.
Lampard 'never felt it would be an instant turnaround' under Pochettino
Fulham 0-2 Chelsea
Chelsea moved up to 11th after only their second win of the campaign under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, while Fulham dropped to 13th.
It has not been the start fans would have hoped for under Pochettino, but the early teething problems have not surprised former manager Frank Lampard, who led the side to a 12th-placed finish last season.
"I'm not completely surprised at some of the difficulties," said Lampard, who filled in as temporary boss after both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter were sacked.
"I think having lived it first-hand at the end of the season. Top managers – in Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter. So I think you could see – I felt I could see some of the issues there which was confidence from results."
Lampard, Chelsea's all-time leading scorer having played for the club between 2001–2014, said he had expected the club to have won more points but "never felt it would be an instant turnaround" under Pochettino.
'Chelsea took advantage of our mistakes'
Fulham 0-2 Chelsea
Chelsea moved above west London rivals Fulham on goal difference in the Premier League table, with both sides on eight points from seven games.
Fulham manager Marco Silva said his side were "flat" and "not aggressive enough".
"It is clear at this level and against these types of teams we cannot make the mistakes we made," said Silva. "We were punished for the mistakes we made.
"Of course when you play in a derby the play is so intense from the first minute, then we concede two goals in two minutes. We had all the right conditions to avoid making the mistakes and suffering that.
"Chelsea deserved the three points because they took advantage of our mistakes."
'Everything Mudryk did showed a real assertiveness'
Fulham 0-2 Chelsea
Alex Howell
Football reporter at Craven Cottage
This match was Mykhailo Mudryk's third start in a row and he looked to be benefiting from regular game time, with the 22-year-old a constant threat in the first half.
Mauricio Pochettino has spoken about the need to improve Mudryk's confidence and has been playing the 'crossbar challenge' with the winger after training to help - and it certainly looks to be paying off.
At times in his 24-game Chelsea career, it has looked as though Mudryk was not confident in his decision making but everything he did in this game showed a real assertiveness as demonstrated by his clinical finish from Levi Colwill's pass.
It's about time and being patient - Pochettino
Fulham 0-2 Chelsea
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino was all smiles after what was his first away win as a Premier League manager in 15 matches - a run that stretches back to January, 2019.
"Misha [Mudryk] played because he's showing in the training sessions that he deserved to be," said Pochettino.
"He was really focused and his performances in training provided us the confidence to put him on the pitch. I'm pleased for Misha and for Armando [Broja].
"Misha scored his first goal in the Premier League and for Armando after a long period out he scored again, the competition is really good for the team.
"Young people need time to settle and it has been massive change for Misha when he arrived here.
"It's not easy to settle. It's about time and being patient. It is to trust these guys, these young talented players."
Imagine Mykhailo Mudryk's relief. The Ukraine midfielder scored his first goal in his 24th game for Chelsea since his £88m move from Shakhtar Donetsk.
Even having to be withdrawn at half-time due to injury - which manager Mauricio Pochettino said should not put him out of contention for Saturday's game at Burnley - could not take off the gloss after Mudryk finally put away what was his 22nd attempt at goal in a Chelsea shirt.
Mudryk scores first Chelsea goal in win at Fulham
Fulham 0-2 Chelsea
Mykhailo Mudryk's first goal for Chelsea and a strike from Armando Broja saw the Blues beat Fulham for only their second league win of the campaign.
Mudryk has had a mixed time at Stamford Bridge since signing for £89m in January from Shakhtar Donetsk but his first-half performance looked as though it could be a turning point in his Chelsea career.
The Ukrainian gave the away side the lead in the 18th minute when he controlled Levi Colwill's chipped cross with his chest before finishing under Bernd Leno.
Broja doubled the Chelsea lead a minute later with his first goal since October 2022 following a serious knee injury, as Chelsea moved up to 11th in the Premier League.
Fulham did not create much and their best chance came from Sasa Lukic in the second half when his shot from inside the six-yard box was well saved by Robert Sanchez.
Mudryk was withdrawn at half-time with a quad injury but boss Mauricio Pochettino was hopeful the winger would be fit enough to play at Burnley on Saturday.
Referees' chief Howard Webb is set to bow to pressure, according to the Telegraph, and release the audio of discussions between match officials that led to Saturday's controversial offside decision in Tottenham's win over Liverpool.
The report also includes quotes from former Reds defender Jamie Carragher, saying the VAR system is now at "crisis point".
'We need EU back'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Star focuses on Antony's expected return for Manchester United tonight against Galatasaray in the Champions League.



