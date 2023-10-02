VAR controversy, Beale sacking & WSL returns - reaction

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

So much has been said about VAR since Spurs' 2-1 win against nine-man Liverpool, let's just remind ourselves about exactly what happened on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

PGMOL admitted that VAR official Darren England and assistant Dan Cook failed to act after Luis Diaz's 34th-minute strike at Tottenham was wrongly ruled out for offside.

Still images of the incident showed Tottenham defender Cristian Romero clearly playing Diaz onside.

The disallowed goal came when the match was still goalless, but with the Reds down to 10 men after Curtis Jones had been controversially sent off following England's intervention.

BBC Sport understands the correct procedure was followed for the controversial decision but the mistake was down to human error.

The lines were drawn in accordance with normal procedure and every other aspect was checked.

However, what is being described by sources as a lapse of concentration led to a loss of focus around the initial on-field decision and then a 'check complete' being confirmed rather than an intervention which would have resulted in the goal being awarded.