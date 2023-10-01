Beale sacked as Rangers manager - updates & reaction

Michael Beale's tenure is one of the shortest of any Rangers manager. Indeed, he didn't even last a year.

It was on 28 November that the deal was done to bring the man who was formerly Steven Gerrard's Rangers coach back to Ibrox. He took over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who despite getting Rangers a Scottish Cup and into the Europa League final the previous season, couldn't keep his job after a nightmare Champions League campaign.

At the time of Beale's takeover, Rangers were adrift of Celtic by nine points. By the end of the season, that margin had narrowed by only two points as Ange Postecoglou's team swept to a treble.