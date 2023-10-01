Live

Beale sacked as Rangers manager - updates & reaction

preview
  1. Post update

    It's the shortest tenure of a permanent manager since Pedro Caixinha. Mind him?

    The Portuguese was in the job for just 227 days, in case you were wondering.

  2. 307 days and done

    An overhaul in the Rangers squad followed this summer, with the likes of Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor and Alfredo Morelos departing.

    Nine players have come in, including Danilo, Sam Lammers and Jack Butland. However, an opening day defeat at Kilmarnock, coupled with further poor results and injuries have conspired to mean Beale's tenure lasted just 307 days.

  3. A false dawn?

    Michael Beale's tenure is one of the shortest of any Rangers manager. Indeed, he didn't even last a year.

    It was on 28 November that the deal was done to bring the man who was formerly Steven Gerrard's Rangers coach back to Ibrox. He took over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who despite getting Rangers a Scottish Cup and into the Europa League final the previous season, couldn't keep his job after a nightmare Champions League campaign.

    At the time of Beale's takeover, Rangers were adrift of Celtic by nine points. By the end of the season, that margin had narrowed by only two points as Ange Postecoglou's team swept to a treble.

    Michael Beale unveiled
  4. Post update

    Here's what our Sportscene team made of that pivotal defeat by Aberdeen on Saturday...

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Rangers slow, ponderous & lack athleticism in attack'
  5. Discontent growing

    There has been a feeling of discontent among the Rangers support for some time, potentially going all the way back to before the international break.

    A crucial week a month ago saw the Ibrox side dumped out of the Champions League play-offs by PSV Eindhoven in a Dutch collapse, with a defeat at home to Celtic coming just a matter of days later.

    Michael BEale
    Four wins followed, but even that wasn't enough to settle some in the Ibrox support.

    A nervy 1-0 home win over Motherwell was greeted with booing at full-time, and a convincing 4-0 League Cup win over Livingston in midweek was quickly forgotten about as Aberdeen's goals rained in yesterday.

  6. Watch Beale's final interview

    Watch Michael Beale's final interview as Rangers manager, which came in the aftermath of that crushing 3-1 home defeat to Aberdeen on Saturday.

    "We'll see what happens" said the Rangers manager to our man Kheredine Idessane post match. Sadly for the former QPR boss, he didn't have long to wait.

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Well see what happens' - Michael Beale on Rangers future
  7. Rangers statement in full

    Rangers Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men’s first-team manager, Michael Beale.

    The Rangers board would like to put on record their thanks to Michael and his staff for their efforts since joining the club last November.

    Results this season have fallen short of what everyone connected to Rangers would expect.

    Therefore, the decision was reached today to terminate the contract of the manager, as well as the contracts of coaches Neil Banfield, Damian Matthew, Harry Watling and Jack Ade.

    The club is pleased to announce that Steven Davis will lead the interim management team.

    The team will consist of former Rangers player and hugely experienced coach Alex Rae, former Rangers player and current coach Steven Smith, coach Brian Gilmour, and goalkeeping coach, Colin Stewart.

    Rangers Chairman, John Bennett, commented: “I’d like to thank Michael for his dedicated work since he re-joined the club as manager last November.

    “It is clear that results have fallen well short of the board’s, Michael’s and our supporters’ expectations.

    “The search process for the new manager is already underway. I wish Steven Davis and the interim management team every success - they will remain in charge for as long as it takes to make the right appointment.”

  8. Breaking news

    Good evening and welcome to a late Sunday night update after Rangers announced the departure of manager Michael Beale.

    Stick with us and we'll bring you everything on the news coming from Ibrox.

    Michael beale
