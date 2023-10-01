Rangers Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men’s first-team manager, Michael Beale.

The Rangers board would like to put on record their thanks to Michael and his staff for their efforts since joining the club last November.

Results this season have fallen short of what everyone connected to Rangers would expect.

Therefore, the decision was reached today to terminate the contract of the manager, as well as the contracts of coaches Neil Banfield, Damian Matthew, Harry Watling and Jack Ade.

The club is pleased to announce that Steven Davis will lead the interim management team.

The team will consist of former Rangers player and hugely experienced coach Alex Rae, former Rangers player and current coach Steven Smith, coach Brian Gilmour, and goalkeeping coach, Colin Stewart.

Rangers Chairman, John Bennett, commented: “I’d like to thank Michael for his dedicated work since he re-joined the club as manager last November.

“It is clear that results have fallen well short of the board’s, Michael’s and our supporters’ expectations.

“The search process for the new manager is already underway. I wish Steven Davis and the interim management team every success - they will remain in charge for as long as it takes to make the right appointment.”