St Johnstone v Livingston - follow live updates

Celtic skipper Callum McGregor darts into the Motherwell penalty area and his low cut-back is met by Dan Casey, who is relieved to see his unconvincing clearance bounce off Matt O'Riley and fly wide.
YELLOW CARD
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
On way go and Stephen O'Donnell is booked for a horrible, sliding hack on Celtic winger Daizen Maeda.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Motherwell just about get the ball over the line but the whistle has already gone for a barge on goalkeeper Scott Bain by Bevis Mugabi.
It looks clear cut, but VAR is having a second view.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Gustaf Lagerbielke meets a Matt O'Riley corner but can can only steer his header straight at Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Celtic on the front foot straight away as Greg Taylor lashes a miscued effort high over the top.
KICK-OFF
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Here we go for the second half...
James Forrest is on for Celtic, taking the place of Yang Hyun-Jun.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
The teams are making their way back out at Fir Park.
A few more goalmouth incidents, please.
'Quality lacking at either end'
HT: Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Martin Dowden
BBC Sport Scotland at Fir Park
For all Celtic have had the ball and got into good areas, they've hardly tested Liam Kelly in goal. The final touch or pass isn't quite there.
Motherwell fashioned one great chance with a bit of quick thinking at a free kick. That got Harry Paton in but he was denied well by Scott Bain. It's the type of chance Stuart Kettlewell's side simply has to take.
Stat attack
HT: Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
HALF-TIME Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
All square. Not much to shout about.
Celtic with 70% possession but the best chance fell to Motherwell as Scott Bain had to look lively to save from Harry Paton.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
A Dan Casey shot is charged down at the edge of the Celtic penalty box. A few hopeful cries of 'penalty' from the home stands, but the ball smacked against the leg of Reo Hatate.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
It looks like Brendan Rodgers wasn't very impressed by that lapse of concentration, which led to Harry Paton's chance a wee while ago.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
The Motherwell penalty area is congested with players but Matt O'Riley finds a chink of space to pop a shot on target. Liam Kelly is right behind it though.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
A bit of a lull as half-time approaches. Celtic continue to hog the ball but they're not really going anywhere.
GREAT SAVE!
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Big chance for Motherwell as Celtic are caught napping from a quickly taken free-kick. Harry Paton just has Scott Bain to beat with an angled shot but the keeper saves well with his legs.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Celtic come again and Kyogo spins on a Callum McGregor pass before bending a shot a metre or two wide from near the edge of the box.
'Celtic runs keep defenders busy'
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Pat Bonner
Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
There's always someone making a penetrating run in behind for Celtic.
That disrupts defences and has them moving about.
'Celtic starting to click'
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Martin Dowden
BBC Sport Scotland at Fir Park
Stuart Kettlewell will be fairly happy with his side as they've restricted Celtic for the most part. They need to get up the park though.
It does feel that the visitors are increasingly getting into dangerous areas with Motherwell struggling to gain much relief.
Ouch!
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Yang Hyun-Jun is the next Celtic player to take a sore one in the face. This time it's an accidental elbow from Brodie Spencer.
The Korean winger is back up swiftly.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Reo Hatate can't believe it as referee Willie Collum waves play on. The Celtic player ghosted away from Harry Paton then went down near the edge of the box after feeling a slight tug.
