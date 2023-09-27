Live

Women's Nations League & EFL Cup reaction

Live Reporting

Craig Nelson

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Plane crazy'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    We start with the Mail, which, like a number of today's national newspapers, leads on Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's comments bemoaning the fact his side would have to travel home from tonight's EFL Cup tie by coach.

    Mail back page
  2. Today's agenda

    Right, we will have a look at the back pages of today's national newspapers next, followed by more in-depth reaction to Tuesday night's EFL Cup results.

    We will also have reaction to those Women's Nations League matches, including more on why England captain Millie Bright called for VAR in all international matches after the Lionesses fell to a 90th-minute Netherlands winner in Utrecht.

  3. Carabao Cup coverage

    BBC Radio 5 Live

    Details of tonight's EFL Cup commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra are below.

    Remember, you can listen to BBC's coverage and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website - use this link from around 18:30 BST.

    Wednesday, 27 September

    BBC Radio 5 Live: Newcastle United v Manchester City (build-up starts at 19:00 BST, kick-off at 20:00 BST).

    BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra: Lincoln City v West Ham (coverage begins at 19:40 BST, kick-off at 19:45 BST).

  4. Carabao Cup results & fixtures

    All matches kick off at 19:45 BST unless stated

    Carabao Cup
    We start with a round-up of the EFL Cup action.

    Click on the links below to view the reports from Tuesday night's games.

    We have another nine third-round matches tonight, with Newcastle v Manchester City the standout tie.

    Coverage details are coming up.

    Tuesday, 26 September

    Bradford 0-2 Middlesbrough

    Exeter 1-0 Luton Town

    Ipswich 3-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

    Mansfield Town 2-2 Peterborough United (3-1 pens)

    Port Vale 2-1 Sutton United

    Salford City 0-4 Burnley

    Manchester United 3-0 Crystal Palace

    Wednesday, 27 September

    Aston Villa v Everton

    Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City

    Bournemouth v Stoke City

    Brentford v Arsenal

    Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion

    Fulham v Norwich City

    Lincoln City v West Ham United

    Liverpool v Leicester City

    Newcastle United v Manchester City (20:00 BST)

  5. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to another day of football news, reaction and build-up.

    Tuesday gave us a busy night of international and domestic cup action, let's see what Wednesday has to offer.

    The home nations endured a mixed night in the Women's Nations League, with a good win for Northern Ireland and creditable draw for Scotland, but Wales suffered a heavy defeat to Denmark and the Lionesses were edged out in the Netherlands.

    League One Exeter pulled off the biggest upset in the EFL Cup, claiming the scalp of Premier League newboys Luton, while League Two Mansfield Town also made it into the fourth round, along with holders Manchester United.

    All the reaction coming up, along with a look at today's back pages.

    Erik ten Hag, Sarina Wiegman and Exeter City's Demetri Mitchell
