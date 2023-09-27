Women's Nations League & EFL Cup reaction

We start with the Mail, which, like a number of today's national newspapers, leads on Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's comments bemoaning the fact his side would have to travel home from tonight's EFL Cup tie by coach.
Today's agenda
Right, we will have a look at the back pages of today's national newspapers next, followed by more in-depth reaction to Tuesday night's EFL Cup results.
We will also have reaction to those Women's Nations League matches, including more on why England captain Millie Bright called for VAR in all international matches after the Lionesses fell to a 90th-minute Netherlands winner in Utrecht.
Carabao Cup coverage
BBC Radio 5 Live
Details of tonight's EFL Cup commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra are below.
Remember, you can listen to BBC's coverage and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website - use this link from around 18:30 BST.
Wednesday, 27 September
BBC Radio 5 Live: Newcastle United v Manchester City (build-up starts at 19:00 BST, kick-off at 20:00 BST).
BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra: Lincoln City v West Ham (coverage begins at 19:40 BST, kick-off at 19:45 BST).
Carabao Cup results & fixtures
All matches kick off at 19:45 BST unless stated
We start with a round-up of the EFL Cup action.
Click on the links below to view the reports from Tuesday night's games.
We have another nine third-round matches tonight, with Newcastle v Manchester City the standout tie.
Hello and welcome to another day of football news, reaction and build-up.
Tuesday gave us a busy night of international and domestic cup action, let's see what Wednesday has to offer.
The home nations endured a mixed night in the Women's Nations League, with a good win for Northern Ireland and creditable draw for Scotland, but Wales suffered a heavy defeat to Denmark and the Lionesses were edged out in the Netherlands.
League One Exeter pulled off the biggest upset in the EFL Cup, claiming the scalp of Premier League newboys Luton, while League Two Mansfield Town also made it into the fourth round, along with holders Manchester United.
All the reaction coming up, along with a look at today's back pages.
Tuesday, 26 September
Bradford 0-2 Middlesbrough
Exeter 1-0 Luton Town
Ipswich 3-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Mansfield Town 2-2 Peterborough United (3-1 pens)
Port Vale 2-1 Sutton United
Salford City 0-4 Burnley
Manchester United 3-0 Crystal Palace
Wednesday, 27 September
Aston Villa v Everton
Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City
Bournemouth v Stoke City
Brentford v Arsenal
Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion
Fulham v Norwich City
Lincoln City v West Ham United
Liverpool v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Manchester City (20:00 BST)
