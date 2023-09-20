Champions League reaction & build-up

In the immediate aftermath of Argentina's World Cup win in December, the narrative around Julian Alvarez was how weird it was for someone to be good enough to win the biggest prize of all but not to get into the Manchester City side.
At that point, Alvarez seemed to be a back-up to Erling Haaland.
Not anymore.
In a reshaped squad, hit by experienced departures and injuries, Alvarez has turned into one of the most important players.
He created chances for others, has superb close control and also scores goals.
His first against Red Star was brilliant. Moving at full speed, he kept his composure and eventually scored the goal City craved and which turned the match on its head.
'City always find a way of coping'
Man City 3-1 Red Star Belgrade
Chris Sutton
Former Chelsea striker on BBC Radio 5 Live
Manchester City are absolutely relentless. This is the norm for them. They are dominant in the Premier League, they were dominant in the Champions League last season.
The worry for everybody else and across Europe is that they didn’t have a great deal of time off in the summer and we expected them to come back and ease their way into the season and be slow starters.
It’s been the complete opposite.
They have been on fire from the start of the season. The one worry is their squad isn’t the biggest anyway and they are a little bit thin now with Bernardo Silva who went off just before half-time. But they always find a way of coping don’t they?
'Kane has buy-back clause'
Will Harry Kane play for Tottenham again?
The Times reports Spurs inserted a buy-back clause as part of the deal which took the England captain to Bayern Munich.
Kane is getting ready to face Manchester United in the Champions League later (20:00 BST).
Man City boss says club 'in trouble'
Man City 3-1 Red Star Belgrade
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at the Etihad Stadium
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side are "in trouble" with a mounting injury list that threatens to disrupt the club's perfect start to the season.
City only had six outfield players on their bench for the 3-1 Champions League victory over Red Star Belgrade.
And their seventh successive triumph in all competitions came at a cost as midfielder Bernardo Silva became the latest player to pick up an injury which, according to Guardiola, will keep him out for "the next few weeks".
The Portuguese international joins Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic and John Stones on the sidelines.
"We are in trouble but I am not going to say 'oh, we have a lot of injuries'. It is what it is," said Guardiola
"With the players we have, we will go for it. As long as we have that mentality, that is good. We have five really important players injured and to sustain that for a long time would be difficult."
LongTimeBlue: I honestly don't think Man City have even got out of second gear this season. It's ominous for everyone else when they finally do get going.
'Alvarez spares blushes'
As expected, Manchester City's win features on the back page of the Daily Mirror. They lead on Manchester United's visit to Bayern Munich.
'Perfect start'
Man City 3-1 Red Star Belgrade
Chris Sutton
Former Chelsea striker on BBC Radio 5 Live
I don’t think Red Star were red hot in the first half. Manchester City were wasteful with their opportunities and Erling Haaland in particular.
Red Star went in front just before half-time, but Manchester City responded early in the second half as great teams do. Julian Alvarez had a superb game and it was a wonderful goal from Rodri. It’s the perfect start for Manchester City.
Lawman: Not only do Manchester City have an unbreakable goal machine called Erling Haaland playing up front for them, but they also have this guy called Julian Alvarez upfront too. It’s not fair..
Alvarez stars as Man City beat Red Star
Man City 3-1 Red Star Belgrade
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at the Etihad Stadium
Manchester City came from behind and Julian Alvarez scored two second-half goals as Pep Guardiola's men began the defence of their Champions League title with a win against Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade.
European Cup winners themselves in 1991, Red Star threatened a famous win when Osman Bukari put them in front at the end of the first-half.
But City took less than 90 seconds to level after the restart as Alvarez raced onto Erling Haaland's return pass, rounded Red Star keeper Omri Glazer with a superb piece of deception and squeezed the ball home from a tight angle while still running at full speed.
Glazer spoiled an otherwise superb performance 13 minutes later when he went to punch Alvarez's free-kick away from danger but instead got only the faintest touch on the ball which did not divert it away from the far corner.
Rodri's last European goal was the historic effort than secured the trophy against Inter Milan in June. The Spain midfielder ensured City took a successful first step towards this season's final at Wembley by scoring their third as he advanced unchecked into the Red Star box and guided a precise shot into the bottom corner.
The hosts deserved their win - by the final whistle they had amassed 77% possession and had an incredible 37 shots to Red Star's three.
Read the full match report here.
