Champions League reaction & build-up

In the immediate aftermath of Argentina's World Cup win in December, the narrative around Julian Alvarez was how weird it was for someone to be good enough to win the biggest prize of all but not to get into the Manchester City side.

At that point, Alvarez seemed to be a back-up to Erling Haaland.

Not anymore.

In a reshaped squad, hit by experienced departures and injuries, Alvarez has turned into one of the most important players.

He created chances for others, has superb close control and also scores goals.

His first against Red Star was brilliant. Moving at full speed, he kept his composure and eventually scored the goal City craved and which turned the match on its head.