Connor Shields and Ben Davies
Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Motherwell

preview
Clive Lindsay

  1. Post update

    Rangers 1-0 Motherwell

    It's coming for Sam Lammers.

    The Dutch forward meets a James Tavernier cross on the volley following a quick counter attack.

    However, Lammers' latest attempt at goal is just wide from a couple of feet inside the penalty box.

  2. Rangers 'miss' Matondo

    Rangers 1-0 Motherwell

    Kenny Miller

    Former Rangers striker on BBC Sportsound

    When Rangers win the ball back, they miss the pace of Matondo in that transition.

  3. GOAL Aberdeen 4-0 Ross County

    Bojan Miovski

    Dons are red hot as they run riot!

    Aberdeen goal
    Copyright: BBC
  4. 'Wonderful goal'

    Aberdeen 3-0 Ross County

    Tyrone Smith

    BBC Scotland at Pittodrie

    That was a wonderful goal by Aberdeen, passing their way up the park. The Dons have a real spring in their step.

    For County, it feels like this is now simply about trying to stop things getting really messy for them at Pittodrie.

  5. Post update

    Rangers 1-0 Motherwell

    Rangers have the first effort on target of the second half.

    Sam Lammers is found by Scott Wright, but the forward's low drive is straight at goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

  6. GOAL Aberdeen 3-0 Ross County

    Jamie McGrath

    Game over?

    Easy as you like for cruising Aberdeen. Jonny Hayes' cross finds Bojan Miovski on the right and the striker simply has to roll the ball into a unmarked Jamie McGrath in the centre of the box.

    The midfielder taps it home and the hosts are romping to their win league win of the season.

    Aberdeen goal
    Copyright: BBC
  7. Duk breaks the duck

    Aberdeen 2-0 Ross County

    You can see just how much that meant to Duk to score his first Premiership goal since 14 April.

    Who was it against, I hear you ask?

    That'd be today's opponents, Ross County. Can he grab another to further boost his confidence as this second half gets rolling?

    Duk celebrates
    Copyright: SNS
  8. KICK-OFF SECOND HALF

    We're off again at Pittodrie as the teams enter the pitch a few moments behind at Ibrox.

    Can the away sides fight back from behind?

  9. Surprise scorelines

    Two strange games indeed where the sides playing the better football find themselves behind at the break.

    Rangers' Cyriel Dessers misses the target
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Cyriel Dessers has looked out of sorts despite his goal for Rangers, with this effort firing wide
  10. Rangers laboured, Well not overawed

    HT Rangers 1-0 Motherwell

    Martin Dowden

    BBC Sport Scotland at Ibrox

    Rangers lead, but it doesn't feel overly convincing. Fans hoped they'd kick on from that Real Betis performance, particularly Thursday's second half, but it's been a little laboured at times.

    In forward areas, the absence of Kemar Roofe has had an impact. That's clear.

    Motherwell started brightly and will feel there's something in this for them if they can build on that promise. They don't look overawed in any way.

  11. Miller and Well impress

    HT: Rangers 1-0 Motherwell

    Kenny Miller

    Former Rangers striker on BBC Sportsound

    I've been impressed with the way Motherwell have gone about their business. It's the first time I've seen Lennon Miller live and I've really liked what I've seen of the young midfielder. Rangers have had to change their shape and Motherwell seem to be much more comfortable. There's a lot of improvement needed from Rangers.

  12. County lack cutting edge

    HT: Aberdeen 2-0 Ross County

    Malky Mackay doesn't look like a happy man.

    It's not hard to see why, with his team barely troubling goalkeeper Kelle Roos in the opening 45 minutes.

    They have attacking talents at their disposal and he'll be asking more of them in the second period if County are to get back into the game.

    Ross County manager Malky Mackay
    Copyright: SNS
  13. Duk delight

    HT: Aberdeen 2-0 Ross County

    Tyrone Smith

    BBC Scotland at Pittodrie

    While his goals have been lacking, you can't fault Duk's effort this season. There has been a feeling around these parts that, if the forward can find the net once, it could open the floodgates for him.

    One thing is for certain, the scoring return of both halves of the Miovski-Duk axis will be most welcome in the Pittodrie dugout as well as in the stands.

  14. HALF-TIME Rangers 1-0 Motherwell

    Rangers lead at the break - but it has been far from a vintage performance.

    Certainly not one that will ease pressure further on manager Michael Beale.

    Cyriel Dessers knew little about the touch that puts the home side in front against a Motherwell side who have been the more impressive of the two sides.

    Rangers celebrate
    Copyright: SNS
  15. HALF-TIME Aberdeen 2-0 Ross County

    Aberdeen look firmly on track for their first Premiership win of the season.

    Bojan Miovski tapped home an audacious assist from Richard Jensen before Duk eventually found Aberdeen's second of the afternoon after a counter-attack.

    County have barely had a chance in what has been an incoherent performance from the visitors.

    MIOVSKI CELEBRATES
    Copyright: SNS
  16. GOOD SAVE!

    Rangers 1-0 Motherwell

    A change for Rangers as Liam Kelly beats away a Sam Lammers drive and Cyriel Dessers can only awkwardly volley wide the rebound off the goalkeeper.

  17. Post update

    Rangers 1-0 Motherwell

    The ball is crossed dangerously across the face of the Rangers goal as Theo Bair flicks on a header.

    But Brodie Spencer is eased off the ball by home captain James Tavernier as the defender looks to get a touch in front of goal.

  18. GOAL Aberdeen 2-0 Ross County

    Duk

    Will they, will they, will they - and they do!

    Aberdeen break quickly as Graeme Shinnie strides forward in a two-on-one counter with Duk. The Aberdeen captain chops inside to beat the recovering defender and tees up his team-mate.

    He takes his time but eventually finds his first goal of the season. A weight off the shoulder for the enigmatic forward.

    Aberdeen goal
    Copyright: BBC
  19. Boost for Well?

    Rangers 1-0 Motherwell

    Stephen Craigan

    Former Motherwell captain on Sportsound

    Does it suit Motherwell now that Rangers have changed shape? It will be interesting to see if they can get any advantage from it.

  20. Big injury worry for Matondo

    Rangers 1-0 Motherwell

    Kenny Miller

    Former Rangers striker on BBC Sportsound

    The last thing Rangers need is another player to be injured in the forward area.

