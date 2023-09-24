Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen v Ross County

When Rangers win the ball back, they miss the pace of Matondo in that transition.
GOAL Aberdeen 4-0 Ross County
Bojan Miovski
Dons are red hot as they run riot!
'Wonderful goal'
Aberdeen 3-0 Ross County
Tyrone Smith
BBC Scotland at Pittodrie
That was a wonderful goal by Aberdeen, passing their way up the park. The Dons have a real spring in their step.
For County, it feels like this is now simply about trying to stop things getting really messy for them at Pittodrie.
Rangers 1-0 Motherwell
Rangers have the first effort on target of the second half.
Sam Lammers is found by Scott Wright, but the forward's low drive is straight at goalkeeper Liam Kelly.
GOAL Aberdeen 3-0 Ross County
Jamie McGrath
Game over?
Easy as you like for cruising Aberdeen. Jonny Hayes' cross finds Bojan Miovski on the right and the striker simply has to roll the ball into a unmarked Jamie McGrath in the centre of the box.
The midfielder taps it home and the hosts are romping to their win league win of the season.
Duk breaks the duck
Aberdeen 2-0 Ross County
You can see just how much that meant to Duk to score his first Premiership goal since 14 April.
Who was it against, I hear you ask?
That'd be today's opponents, Ross County. Can he grab another to further boost his confidence as this second half gets rolling?
KICK-OFF SECOND HALF
We're off again at Pittodrie as the teams enter the pitch a few moments behind at Ibrox.
Can the away sides fight back from behind?
Surprise scorelines
Two strange games indeed where the sides playing the better football find themselves behind at the break.
Rangers laboured, Well not overawed
HT Rangers 1-0 Motherwell
Martin Dowden
BBC Sport Scotland at Ibrox
Rangers lead, but it doesn't feel overly convincing. Fans hoped they'd kick on from that Real Betis performance, particularly Thursday's second half, but it's been a little laboured at times.
In forward areas, the absence of Kemar Roofe has had an impact. That's clear.
Motherwell started brightly and will feel there's something in this for them if they can build on that promise. They don't look overawed in any way.
Miller and Well impress
HT: Rangers 1-0 Motherwell
Kenny Miller
Former Rangers striker on BBC Sportsound
I've been impressed with the way Motherwell have gone about their business. It's the first time I've seen Lennon Miller live and I've really liked what I've seen of the young midfielder. Rangers have had to change their shape and Motherwell seem to be much more comfortable. There's a lot of improvement needed from Rangers.
County lack cutting edge
HT: Aberdeen 2-0 Ross County
Malky Mackay doesn't look like a happy man.
It's not hard to see why, with his team barely troubling goalkeeper Kelle Roos in the opening 45 minutes.
They have attacking talents at their disposal and he'll be asking more of them in the second period if County are to get back into the game.
Duk delight
HT: Aberdeen 2-0 Ross County
Tyrone Smith
BBC Scotland at Pittodrie
While his goals have been lacking, you can't fault Duk's effort this season. There has been a feeling around these parts that, if the forward can find the net once, it could open the floodgates for him.
One thing is for certain, the scoring return of both halves of the Miovski-Duk axis will be most welcome in the Pittodrie dugout as well as in the stands.
HALF-TIME Rangers 1-0 Motherwell
Rangers lead at the break - but it has been far from a vintage performance.
Certainly not one that will ease pressure further on manager Michael Beale.
Cyriel Dessers knew little about the touch that puts the home side in front against a Motherwell side who have been the more impressive of the two sides.
HALF-TIME Aberdeen 2-0 Ross County
Aberdeen look firmly on track for their first Premiership win of the season.
Bojan Miovski tapped home an audacious assist from Richard Jensen before Duk eventually found Aberdeen's second of the afternoon after a counter-attack.
County have barely had a chance in what has been an incoherent performance from the visitors.
GOOD SAVE!
Rangers 1-0 Motherwell
A change for Rangers as Liam Kelly beats away a Sam Lammers drive and Cyriel Dessers can only awkwardly volley wide the rebound off the goalkeeper.
Rangers 1-0 Motherwell
The ball is crossed dangerously across the face of the Rangers goal as Theo Bair flicks on a header.
But Brodie Spencer is eased off the ball by home captain James Tavernier as the defender looks to get a touch in front of goal.
GOAL Aberdeen 2-0 Ross County
Duk
Will they, will they, will they - and they do!
Aberdeen break quickly as Graeme Shinnie strides forward in a two-on-one counter with Duk. The Aberdeen captain chops inside to beat the recovering defender and tees up his team-mate.
He takes his time but eventually finds his first goal of the season. A weight off the shoulder for the enigmatic forward.
Boost for Well?
Rangers 1-0 Motherwell
Stephen Craigan
Former Motherwell captain on Sportsound
Does it suit Motherwell now that Rangers have changed shape? It will be interesting to see if they can get any advantage from it.
Big injury worry for Matondo
Rangers 1-0 Motherwell
Kenny Miller
Former Rangers striker on BBC Sportsound
The last thing Rangers need is another player to be injured in the forward area.
Souttar replaces Matondo
Rangers 1-0 Motherwell
Rabbi Matondo is down again and this time his game is definitely up this time.
You wonder why Rangers waited this long, but the winger is replaced with centre-half John Souttar.
That suggests a change of formation to three at the back from manager Michael Beale.
