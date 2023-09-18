Premier League reaction after weekend of late wins

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The home crowd turned on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in the latter stages of Saturday's defeat against Brighton at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag has, for the most part, had the full backing of the Red Devils faithful, even showing support for the Dutchman during his current dispute with winger Jadon Sancho.

However, the atmosphere appeared to swing in the other direction on Saturday as fans showed their displeasure when summer signing Rasmus Hojlund was taken off with United trailing 2-0.

A cacophony of boos rang around the stadium when the Dane's number was shown on the fourth officials board, before they applauded the striker off to show their gripe wasn't with him.

United went on to lose 3-1, suffering their first home defeat in 13 months - when Brighton won at the Theatre of Dreams last season.

The Seagulls are now on a run of four successive Premier League wins over their hosts, and this victory brought more boos at the final whistle, though not on anywhere near the same scale as when Hojlund was withdrawn.

Ten Hag's side have now conceded 10 goals in their last four games, and have also conceded more than one in four successive league matches for the first time since 1979.