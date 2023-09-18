Premier League reaction after weekend of late wins

The home crowd turned on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in the latter stages of Saturday's defeat against Brighton at Old Trafford.
Ten Hag has, for the most part, had the full backing of the Red Devils faithful, even showing support for the Dutchman during his current dispute with winger Jadon Sancho.
However, the atmosphere appeared to swing in the other direction on Saturday as fans showed their displeasure when summer signing Rasmus Hojlund was taken off with United trailing 2-0.
A cacophony of boos rang around the stadium when the Dane's number was shown on the fourth officials board, before they applauded the striker off to show their gripe wasn't with him.
United went on to lose 3-1, suffering their first home defeat in 13 months - when Brighton won at the Theatre of Dreams last season.
The Seagulls are now on a run of four successive Premier League wins over their hosts, and this victory brought more boos at the final whistle, though not on anywhere near the same scale as when Hojlund was withdrawn.
Ten Hag's side have now conceded 10 goals in their last four games, and have also conceded more than one in four successive league matches for the first time since 1979.
Post update
Ok, that's it for the back pages.
Let's take a deeper dive into some of the weekend action from the Premier League.
We'll begin with the fall out from Manchester United's defeat against Brighton.
'Back the boss 100%
Monday's back pages
RecordCopyright: Record
North of the border it's Celtic and Rangers who dominate the back page of the Record.
Celtic's 3-0 win at home to Dundee FC has them sitting two points clear St Mirren at the summit and in good form for their Champions League encounter at Feyenoord on Tuesday.
Rangers got back to winning ways to ease the pressure on boss Michael Beale, beating St Johnstone 2-0.
Defender Ben Davies has issued his support for the manager and insists the squad are firmly behind the boss.
United players must 'step up'
Monday's back pages
TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph
The rather comical intervention of England's Joe Marler, who used his head to move on the ball in the World Cup win against Japan, leads the Telegraph's back page.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is also given a slither of the page as he urges his players to "step up".
After Saturday's loss to Brighton, it doesn't get much easier for United as they head to German giants Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.
'Gloves are off'
Monday's back pages
StarCopyright: Star
The Star leads on Sunday's game between Everton and Arsenal as the Gunners ran out 1-0 winners at Goodison Park.
Mikel Arteta made a big call by handing summer signing David Raya his first appearance for the club, with last season's number one Aaron Ramsdale dropped to the bench.
Raya came through the game with a clean sheet, although he wasn't overly worked as Everton had only one shot on target and just 26% possession.
Manchester United also sneak onto the back page with a suggestion that it is 'tense times' for manager Erik ten Hag.
'Dark day'
Monday's back pages
MirrorCopyright: Mirror
Manchester United fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton on Saturday but The Mirror still has the Red Devils front and centre.
They lead with the line "hard work, spirit... and a very good manager", but that praise doesn't comes from Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele.
Despite losing key players again over the summer, Brighton don't appear to have skipped a beat and they sit fifth after Saturday's win, while United, with problems on and off the field, after slumped down in 13th.
'Clueless Blues'
Monday's back pages
ExpressCopyright: Express
The Express is one of those leading with England's win at the World Cup but there is still some space for football.
Arsenal are praised for showing spirit in the face of a very negative a defence-minded Everton at Goodison Park s Leandro Trossard's second half strike sealed a 1-0 win.
Chelsea, however, don't get off lightly following their goalless draw at Bournemouth.
The Blues sit 14th and have only won once this term, so it's no surprise that they were booed off by their travelling fans at full time.
Post update
First, let's take a look at today's back pages.
It's a bit of a mixed bag in truth and, understandably, England's win against Japan at the rugby union World Cup has a fair bit of real estate, but there's still plenty of football news to cover.
Good morning!
How was the weekend? Better for some than others from a football perspective I'd imagine.
On the back of the international break, the Premier League certainly didn't disappoint with several dramatic finishes, including five goals scored in stoppage time.
There's a familiar look at the summit with Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal making up the top four in that order and that quartet remains unbeaten after five games.
Manchester United came out of their defeat to Brighton with further questions to answer, while it's looking pretty bleak at the bottom for the likes of Luton and Everton after losses on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
We've got reaction from the weekend and we'll be taking a look at Nottingham Forest and Burnley ahead of their game at 19:45 BST.
The Champions League group stage gets under way on Tuesday so we'll also bring you the big lines from today's news conferences as Pep Guardiola, Eddie Howe and Brendan Rodgers face the media.
Live Reporting
Bobbie Jackson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images RecordCopyright: Record TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph StarCopyright: Star MirrorCopyright: Mirror ExpressCopyright: Express
Fans growing frustrated
Man Utd 1-3 Brighton
The home crowd turned on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in the latter stages of Saturday's defeat against Brighton at Old Trafford.
Ten Hag has, for the most part, had the full backing of the Red Devils faithful, even showing support for the Dutchman during his current dispute with winger Jadon Sancho.
However, the atmosphere appeared to swing in the other direction on Saturday as fans showed their displeasure when summer signing Rasmus Hojlund was taken off with United trailing 2-0.
A cacophony of boos rang around the stadium when the Dane's number was shown on the fourth officials board, before they applauded the striker off to show their gripe wasn't with him.
United went on to lose 3-1, suffering their first home defeat in 13 months - when Brighton won at the Theatre of Dreams last season.
The Seagulls are now on a run of four successive Premier League wins over their hosts, and this victory brought more boos at the final whistle, though not on anywhere near the same scale as when Hojlund was withdrawn.
Ten Hag's side have now conceded 10 goals in their last four games, and have also conceded more than one in four successive league matches for the first time since 1979.
Post update
Ok, that's it for the back pages.
Let's take a deeper dive into some of the weekend action from the Premier League.
We'll begin with the fall out from Manchester United's defeat against Brighton.
'Back the boss 100%
Monday's back pages
North of the border it's Celtic and Rangers who dominate the back page of the Record.
Celtic's 3-0 win at home to Dundee FC has them sitting two points clear St Mirren at the summit and in good form for their Champions League encounter at Feyenoord on Tuesday.
Rangers got back to winning ways to ease the pressure on boss Michael Beale, beating St Johnstone 2-0.
Defender Ben Davies has issued his support for the manager and insists the squad are firmly behind the boss.
United players must 'step up'
Monday's back pages
The rather comical intervention of England's Joe Marler, who used his head to move on the ball in the World Cup win against Japan, leads the Telegraph's back page.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is also given a slither of the page as he urges his players to "step up".
After Saturday's loss to Brighton, it doesn't get much easier for United as they head to German giants Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.
'Gloves are off'
Monday's back pages
The Star leads on Sunday's game between Everton and Arsenal as the Gunners ran out 1-0 winners at Goodison Park.
Mikel Arteta made a big call by handing summer signing David Raya his first appearance for the club, with last season's number one Aaron Ramsdale dropped to the bench.
Raya came through the game with a clean sheet, although he wasn't overly worked as Everton had only one shot on target and just 26% possession.
Manchester United also sneak onto the back page with a suggestion that it is 'tense times' for manager Erik ten Hag.
'Dark day'
Monday's back pages
Manchester United fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton on Saturday but The Mirror still has the Red Devils front and centre.
They lead with the line "hard work, spirit... and a very good manager", but that praise doesn't comes from Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele.
Despite losing key players again over the summer, Brighton don't appear to have skipped a beat and they sit fifth after Saturday's win, while United, with problems on and off the field, after slumped down in 13th.
'Clueless Blues'
Monday's back pages
The Express is one of those leading with England's win at the World Cup but there is still some space for football.
Arsenal are praised for showing spirit in the face of a very negative a defence-minded Everton at Goodison Park s Leandro Trossard's second half strike sealed a 1-0 win.
Chelsea, however, don't get off lightly following their goalless draw at Bournemouth.
The Blues sit 14th and have only won once this term, so it's no surprise that they were booed off by their travelling fans at full time.
Post update
First, let's take a look at today's back pages.
It's a bit of a mixed bag in truth and, understandably, England's win against Japan at the rugby union World Cup has a fair bit of real estate, but there's still plenty of football news to cover.
Good morning!
How was the weekend? Better for some than others from a football perspective I'd imagine.
On the back of the international break, the Premier League certainly didn't disappoint with several dramatic finishes, including five goals scored in stoppage time.
There's a familiar look at the summit with Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal making up the top four in that order and that quartet remains unbeaten after five games.
Manchester United came out of their defeat to Brighton with further questions to answer, while it's looking pretty bleak at the bottom for the likes of Luton and Everton after losses on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
We've got reaction from the weekend and we'll be taking a look at Nottingham Forest and Burnley ahead of their game at 19:45 BST.
The Champions League group stage gets under way on Tuesday so we'll also bring you the big lines from today's news conferences as Pep Guardiola, Eddie Howe and Brendan Rodgers face the media.