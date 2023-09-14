WSL transfer deadline day and Premier League build-up

Before we take a look at today's back pages, here's an update on one of Wednesday's top stories. England's Harry Maguire says the reaction from the Scotland fans in Tuesday's friendly at Hampden Park was just a "little bit of banter" and he "can deal with it". Scottish fans mocked the Manchester United defender, ironically applauding his passes, with Maguire going on to score an own goal in England's 3-1 win. "It pretty much takes the pressure away from my team-mates and puts it all on myself," Maguire said. "It makes them play better, for sure. "It is a little bit of banter and it is a hostile environment, coming away to Scotland. "We knew coming here, when you hear the national anthem and the way they disrespect that, we knew it would be hostile and in the second half I got most of it. "I am happy to go with that, don't worry about that." More on that story here.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Maguire says he can 'deal with' Scotland 'banter'
Before we take a look at today's back pages, here's an update on one of Wednesday's top stories.
England's Harry Maguire says the reaction from the Scotland fans in Tuesday's friendly at Hampden Park was just a "little bit of banter" and he "can deal with it".
Scottish fans mocked the Manchester United defender, ironically applauding his passes, with Maguire going on to score an own goal in England's 3-1 win.
"It pretty much takes the pressure away from my team-mates and puts it all on myself," Maguire said.
"It makes them play better, for sure.
"It is a little bit of banter and it is a hostile environment, coming away to Scotland.
"We knew coming here, when you hear the national anthem and the way they disrespect that, we knew it would be hostile and in the second half I got most of it.
"I am happy to go with that, don't worry about that."
More on that story here.
Morning all
How's it going folks?
It's transfer deadline day in the Women's Super League today. We will have news of all the latest deals before the window closes at 23:00 BST.
There is also the small matter of the return of the Premier League following the international break, as clubs prepare for Saturday's games with a handful of pre-match news conferences.
And while the Premier League transfer window closed on 1 September, deals can still be done in Turkey before the Super Lig window shuts on Friday.
We will have all the latest on potential deals involving Premier League players, plus news from today's gossip column linking Chelsea with a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney.