WSL transfer deadline day and Premier League build-up

Before we take a look at today's back pages, here's an update on one of Wednesday's top stories.

England's Harry Maguire says the reaction from the Scotland fans in Tuesday's friendly at Hampden Park was just a "little bit of banter" and he "can deal with it".

Scottish fans mocked the Manchester United defender, ironically applauding his passes, with Maguire going on to score an own goal in England's 3-1 win.

"It pretty much takes the pressure away from my team-mates and puts it all on myself," Maguire said.

"It makes them play better, for sure.

"It is a little bit of banter and it is a hostile environment, coming away to Scotland.

"We knew coming here, when you hear the national anthem and the way they disrespect that, we knew it would be hostile and in the second half I got most of it.

"I am happy to go with that, don't worry about that."

