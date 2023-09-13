Reaction after Bellingham inspires England win over Scotland

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

While Jude Bellingham's display was rightly praised in all quarters, England manager Gareth Southgate also condemned the "ridiculous treatment" of Harry Maguire, saying the criticism the defender has faced is "a joke".

Maguire, 30, gained his 59th cap but scored an own goal in the 3-1 away friendly win over Scotland on Tuesday.

He helped England reach the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the final of Euro 2020, but has struggled for first-team football at Manchester United.

"I've never known a player treated the way he is," said Southgate.

"He's been an absolute stalwart for us in the second most successful England team for decades - he's been an absolutely key part of that.

"I've talked about the importance of our senior players, he's been crucial among that.

"Every time he goes on the field, the resilience he shows is absolutely incredible. He's a top player and we're all with him and our fans were brilliant with him."

Read the full story here.