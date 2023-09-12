Reaction to Wales win and Scotland v England build-up

England manager Gareth Southgate has said the Scotland-England rivalry will stay as fierce as ever. He had a bit of a bombshell to add at Monday's news conference though...

"I mean, this is horrendous what I'm going to say here ahead of tomorrow, but I was supporting Scotland in 1978 because obviously we hadn't qualified," he said.

"I kind of followed that through the trauma of Peru and the Netherlands. Then we were back in '82 and all of a sudden, you know, for me then onwards it was all about England.

"But, yeah, great fixtures. I've met so many of the former players over the years - worked with some of them, played with some of them.

"It's a fabulous game. I know there's a rivalry and I know people will be wary of it crossing a boundary, but it's a brilliant sporting rivalry and it's a great game to be involved in."