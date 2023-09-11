Live

Reaction after Spanish football chief Rubiales quits

preview
Live Reporting

Ben Collins and Michael Beardmore

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Rubiales resigns on TV in wake of Spanish kiss row'

    Monday's papers

    The Daily Telegraph

    The Daily Telegraph carries the latest on the kiss row sparked by Luis Rubiales, with the Spanish football federation president finally bowing to pressure to resign.

    Lead sport page in the Daily Telegraph on 11 September 2023
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph
  2. 'I feel I can still bring something to the team. So why stop?'

    England

    Kyle Walker thought about retiring from international football after England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy and last year's World Cup in Qatar: "At the time that me and Gareth [Southgate] spoke, the likes of Trent [Alexander-Arnold], Tripps (Kieran Trippier), Reece James coming through... you do think your days are numbered, and to sacrifice how many holidays and summers that I've sacrificed.

    "I've been doing this since I was 19, [when] I joined the senior team. I'm 33 now. Me and Gareth have a good relationship off the field. We do speak and I feel that I can still bring something to the team. So why stop?"

  3. 'I almost quit the Three Lions - twice'

    Monday's papers

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror also mentions how Kyle Walker almost ended his England career - twice - and shows the full-back celebrating his first international goal on Saturday.

    Back page of the Daily Mirror on 11 September 2023
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
  4. 'I think he didn't realise how much value we have for him'

    England

    England manager Gareth Southgate on Kyle Walker: "I've talked him out of retirement twice - out of international football. After the Euros and after the World Cup, I think he loves being here and he's wanted to keep going and now he's thinking about how many caps can he get.

    "He's critical to us. If we're talking about world-class players in their position in our team then he's probably one of them. I think he didn't realise how much value we have for him and how important he is for us. He's probably not going to thank me for sharing that!"

  5. 'Walker tried to retire twice'

    Monday's papers

    The Times

    The Times leads on England aiming to win the Rugby World Cup but also mentions Antony's delayed return to Manchester United and manager Gareth Southgate saying he has twice had to convince Kyle Walker not to retire from international football.

    The Manchester City right-back, 33, scored his first England goal in Saturday's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine, which finished 1-1.

    Back page of the Times on 11 September 2023
    Copyright: The Times
  6. 'New Blow Rocks Old Trafford'

    Monday's papers

    The Daily Star

    Today's Star reports on the latest 'blow' at Manchester United, with the assault allegations against Antony, which he denies, coming on the back of the Jadon Sancho story and Mason Greenwood leaving the club.

    Back page of the Daily Star on 11 September 2023
    Copyright: Daily Star
  7. Germany coach 'Given the Flick'

    Monday's papers

    The Guardian

    Today's Guardian mentions that Hansi Flick has been sacked as Germany manager following Saturday's 4-1 friendly defeat by Japan in Wolfsburg. The 58-year-old becomes the first Germany boss to be sacked since the role was created in 1926.

    Lead sport page in the Guardian on 11 September 2023
    Copyright: Guardian
  8. Gossip - Dortmund plan to make fresh Sancho approach

    The Sun

    Over the weekend, the Sun reported that Jadon Sancho's former club Borussia Dortmund plan to launch a fresh move to sign him in January if he fails to make peace with Erik ten Hag.

    They say Manchester United turned down an approach from Dortmund last January to re-sign the England winger on loan.

    Jadon Sancho
    Copyright: PA Media
  9. 'Outcasts'

    Monday's papers

    The Sun

    The Sun mentions that winger Jadon Sancho is set to speak with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after saying he has been "a scapegoat for a long time" at Old Trafford.

    Ten Hag said Sancho was dropped for last week's defeat at Arsenal because of poor training performance.

    Back page of the Sun on 11 September 2023
    Copyright: Sun
  10. 'Antony to stay away amid probe by police'

    Monday's papers

    The Daily Express

    Antony was due back to training with Manchester United today after being dropped from Brazil's squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru, but the club say it has been agreed to delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations, which he denies.

    Back page of the Daily Express on 11 September 2023
    Copyright: Daily Express
  11. 'Antony in exile'

    Monday's papers

    The Daily Mail

    Now let's begin with a look at today's back pages. Many feature the latest from the Rugby World Cup, which got under way on Friday, but they are dominated by Manchester United winger Antony agreeing to delay his return to the club "to address allegations" of assault made against him.

    Back page of Daily Mail on 11 September 2023
    Copyright: Daily Mail
  12. Good morning

    And welcome to today's live page. During the course of the day we'll bring you all the latest from the international camps and any other football news.

    But we'll begin with reaction to Sunday's biggest stories, which include Luis Rubiales resigning as president of the Spanish Football Federation, Manchester United winger Antony delaying his return to the club and Hansi Flick being sacked as Germany manager.

