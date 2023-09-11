Reaction after Spanish football chief Rubiales quits

Kyle Walker thought about retiring from international football after England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy and last year's World Cup in Qatar: "At the time that me and Gareth [Southgate] spoke, the likes of Trent [Alexander-Arnold], Tripps (Kieran Trippier), Reece James coming through... you do think your days are numbered, and to sacrifice how many holidays and summers that I've sacrificed.

"I've been doing this since I was 19, [when] I joined the senior team. I'm 33 now. Me and Gareth have a good relationship off the field. We do speak and I feel that I can still bring something to the team. So why stop?"