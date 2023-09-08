Live

England news conference: Southgate & Kane preview Ukraine game

Gary Rose

  1. Are Maguire and Phillips being disrespected?

    Video content

    Video caption: The Football News Show: Are Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips being disrespected?

    With limited playing time for their clubs, should Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips be in the England squad?

    Former Premier League midfielder Michael Brown tells The Football News Show both players "deserve their England call-ups", despite recent criticism over their inclusion in Gareth Southgate's squad to face Ukraine and Scotland.

    Watch The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer.

  2. Post update

    England are looking to maintain their 100% form so far in Group C having won all four of their games.

    They are top of the standings with 12 points, with Ukraine second on six points, and a win for the Three Lions tomorrow will all but cement their place at the tournament in Germany next year.

    Italy are third in the group on three points but have played two games fewer than England.

  3. Back on international duty

    It is that time again as the Premier League and Championship seasons hit the pause button for the international break.

    England have two games coming up, with a Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Saturday followed up by a friendly with Scotland next Tuesday.

    The Three Lions are in Poland for tomorrow's fixture because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    England boss Gareth Southgate and recent Bayern Munich recruit Harry Kane are due to speak to the media shortly.

