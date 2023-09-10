Live

Watch: Partick Thistle host Motherwell in SWPL

Live Reporting

Andrew Petrie

All times stated are UK

  1. KICK-OFF!

    Partick Thistle 0-0 Motherwell

    And we are underway at Petershill!

    Three out of the last four of these games have ended in draws - 1-1, 2-2, 3-3. Let's hope we're in for some goals.

    Both sides are also sat on nine points after five games - both have wins over bottom sides Montrose and Hamilton Accies.

    We are also underway at Links Park - we'll bring you goal updates from that one.

  2. What happened to Celtic and City?

    There were mixed fortunes for our sides in Europe yesterday - although both got off to winning starts through the week.

    In City's semi-final in Round 1 of Champions League qualifying, they flattered to deceive in a 2-0 win over Irish champions Shelbourne. However, in yesterday's final against Lithuanians FC Gintra, they cantered to a 3-0 victory.

    Fran Alonso's side also went through to the final after an incredible win over Brondby, high above them in the UEFA rankings, thanks to a Kelly Clark goal.

    But the final was a step too far and they lost to Valeregna on penalties, with keeper Kelsey Daugherty missing her penalty to crash out.

    City now go through to Round Two of qualifying - a much harder task awaits.

    Brenna Lovera already has three goals early on in her City career
    Brenna Lovera already has three goals early on in her City career
  3. LINE-UPs from Links Park

    Montrose v Spartans (13:00)

    Montrose: Perry, Robb, Ross, Carter, Guthrie, Gammie, Culley, Brown, McLaren, Taylor, Ridgeway.

    Substitutes: Mowatt, Blanchard, Brough, Bruce, Reid, Codegoni.

    Spartans: Yates, Clelland, S McMahon, Berman, Browning, Gibb, Ro McCafferty, Galbraith, Jordan, Robinson, Foote.

    Substitutes: Harrison, Mason, D McMahon, Douglas, Birse, Ri McCafferty, Sleator, Bates.

  4. LINE-UPs from Petershill Park

    Partick Thistle v Motherwell (13:00 BST)

    Partick Thistle: Cunningham, Slater, Lawton, Falconer, McGowan, Hay, Henderson, Bulloch, Taylor, Longcake, Sinclair.

    Substitutes: Easdon, Docherty, Adams, Wright, Ferguson, Robb, Munro, Robinson, McQuillan.

    Motherwell: Mutch, Addie, Watson, Inglis, Collins, Anderson, Rice, McGoningle, McDonald-Nguah, Boyce, Boyes.

    Substitutes: Cameron, Rafferty, H Cunningham, Canavan, Gibb, M Cunningham, McCartney, MacPhail.

  5. Good afternoon!

    Hello, and welcome back to another SWPL Sunday. Despite Glasgow City and Celtic's European exploits this weekend, we have five games to bring you - including two live streams. Let's run through it.

    Partick Thistle v Motherwell (13:00) - live on BBC Sport Scotland

    Montrose v Spartans (13:00)

    Aberdeen v Hamilton Accies (14:00)

    Dundee United v Rangers (16:00)

    Hearts v Hibernian (16:10) - live on BBC Alba

    Tynecastle Park plays host to the Edinburgh derby later this afternoon
    Copyright: SNS
    Tynecastle Park plays host to the Edinburgh derby later this afternoon
