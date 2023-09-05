Latest football news and transfers

Brazil have dropped Manchester United winger Antony following allegations of abuse by his former girlfriend.

The Brazilian football federation said the 23-year-old had been withdrawn from the squad after "facts became public" that "need to be investigated".

Brazilian news outlet UOL published allegations made by Antony's ex-partner on Monday.

Police in Sao Paulo and Greater Manchester are investigating the claims, which the player has denied.

