Live

Latest football news and transfers

preview
4,232
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Emma Smith and Katie Stafford

All times stated are UK

  1. Brazil drop Antony after abuse allegations

    Brazil have dropped Manchester United winger Antony following allegations of abuse by his former girlfriend.

    The Brazilian football federation said the 23-year-old had been withdrawn from the squad after "facts became public" that "need to be investigated".

    Brazilian news outlet UOL published allegations made by Antony's ex-partner on Monday.

    Police in Sao Paulo and Greater Manchester are investigating the claims, which the player has denied.

    You can read more on that story here.

    Antony
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Let's have a round-up of the football news stories which made headlines overnight...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'United star faces fresh abuse claims'

    The Daily Mail

    It has not been a good few days for Manchester United.

    The back page of the Daily Mail features United winger Antony facing allegations of abuse from ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.

    Antony, who denies the allegations, has been dropped from the Brazil squad for the upcoming international matches.

    Mail back page 5 Sep 2023
    Copyright: Daily Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Sancho Showdown' - again

    Daily Mirror

    The headline writers at the Metro and the Mirror were clearly of the same mind as they go for the exact same back page splash.

    Sancho, who moved to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund for £73m in 2021, has struggled for consistent form and has scored just nine league goals and provided six assists in his 58 appearances.

    Ten Hag said Sancho's poor performances in training led to him not being selected to face Arsenal - leading to Sancho biting back, and now suggestions he could be exiled from the squad or even sold in the coming days.

    Mirror back page 5 Sep 23
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Sancho Showdown'

    Metro

    The fallout from Jadon Sancho's comments that he has been made a "scapegoat" for Manchester United's poor start to the season continue to dominate many of the back pages.

    Metro reports that Sancho could face disciplinary action as United manager Erik ten Hag stands by his own remarks that the England international had not reached the "level" required to be included in his squad.

    Sancho was left out of the United team which was beaten 3-1 at Arsenal on Sunday.

    Metro back page 5 Sep 2023
    Copyright: Metro
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Good morning!

    Welcome to today's football news live, bringing you all the latest updates and stories.

    The Premier League transfer window is closed and we have just embarked upon the September international break, but there are still transfers happening across Europe and elsewhere, and plenty more to to talk about...

    Anyway, let's start off with this morning's back pages.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top