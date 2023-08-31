Champions League & EFL Cup reaction, plus transfers latest

Manchester United have tried to get Sofyan Amrabat on loan but Fiorentina have rejected that idea.
So it looks like the club might have to get creative over the next couple of days if they are to get the players in that manager Erik ten Hag wants.
Marc Cucurella remains on their radar as a left-back alternative, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both injured, and there are other options, but having failed to generate the sums hoped by selling players this summer, United are restricted financially in what they can do.
Manchester United, however, have a bit of work to do to land target Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina...
Man City close in on five-year deal for Nunes
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
We are still waiting for official confirmation around Matheus Nunes' move from Wolves to Manchester City but it is expected at some point today given there is a planned medical.
It is anticipated Nunes will sign a five-year contract with City and become the latest piece in Pep Guardiola's squad although, given his new boss is still recovering from back surgery, he won't actually get to meet him until after the international break.
So just to confirm, Manchester City have not yet concluded that deal for Wolves' Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes, but BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports that it is close...
'Bat man, Robbin'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Star has gone for a two-pronged back page on Manchester United's cut-price move for Fiorentina's Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and Manchester City's £47m deal for Wolves' Portugal international Matheus Nunes.
Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star
'Palmed off'
Thursday's back pages
Metro
From Uefa Super Cup hero to a mooted move to Chelsea, the Metro reports that Manchester City forward Cole Palmer is on his way out of Etihad Stadium and on his way to Stamford Bridge...
MetroCopyright: Metro
'Nunes strike pays off'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Express
The Express has gone with Wednesday's big transfer story on the back page, reporting further on Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes and his "dream" move to Manchester City.
Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express
We will have more on that story throughout the morning, as well as all the breaking transfer news. But, for now, back to the papers...
BreakingBarca's Fati to complete surprise loan move to Brighton
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Barcelona forward Ansu Fati will travel to Brighton today to
complete a surprise loan move to the Premier League club.
The 20-year-old was part of Spain’s World Cup squad last
year and is widely viewed as one of the most promising young players in the
game.
However, he has fallen down the pecking order at the club,
who need to create some space in their squad for the arrival on loan of
Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo.
Fati had been linked with Tottenham but is understood to
have been impressed by Brighton’s style of play under manager Roberto de Zerbi.
Given the loan is for a single season, with no obligation to
buy, Brighton can also offer European football through the Europa League.
If the deal goes through as planned, it would be a major
coup for Brighton, who have progressed so far since their promotion to the
Premier League in 2017.
While Liverpool have a decision to make over Mo Salah, it looks like Brighton have moved decisively in the transfer market this morning to complete a deal for a rising Barcelona star...
The Mail reports that Saudi Pro-League side Al-Ittihad are ready to offer £118m for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and the Egypt forward "fancies" the move.
Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail
Good morning
So much to talk about this morning.
The transfer news is hotting up with just two days to go in the summer window.
Mo Salah's potential move to the Saudi Pro League tops our gossip page this morning. We will look at how the national newspapers treat that story.
After that there will be plenty of reaction from last night's football, as Rangers are dumped out of the Champions League by PSV Eindhoven and League One Lincoln knock Sheffield United out of the EFL Cup.
We will also have some Premier League news conferences and details of Gareth Southgate's latest England squad.
'Man Utd might have to get creative'
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester United, however, have a bit of work to do to land target Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina...
Man City close in on five-year deal for Nunes
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
'Bat man, Robbin'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Star
'Palmed off'
Thursday's back pages
Metro
'Nunes strike pays off'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Express
We will have more on that story throughout the morning, as well as all the breaking transfer news. But, for now, back to the papers...
BreakingBarca's Fati to complete surprise loan move to Brighton
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
While Liverpool have a decision to make over Mo Salah, it looks like Brighton have moved decisively in the transfer market this morning to complete a deal for a rising Barcelona star...
'Saudis go for Mo'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Mail
Good morning
