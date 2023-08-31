Champions League & EFL Cup reaction, plus transfers latest

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Manchester United have tried to get Sofyan Amrabat on loan but Fiorentina have rejected that idea.

So it looks like the club might have to get creative over the next couple of days if they are to get the players in that manager Erik ten Hag wants.

Marc Cucurella remains on their radar as a left-back alternative, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both injured, and there are other options, but having failed to generate the sums hoped by selling players this summer, United are restricted financially in what they can do.