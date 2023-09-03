Scottish Premiership: Hearts v Motherwell

Elie Youan's pace gets him in on goal as Slobodan Rubezic struggles to keep up with the Hibs forward.
The angle is narrow and Kelle Roos gets down smartly to save.
GOAL Hearts 0-1 Motherwell
Callum Slattery
What an incredible goal that is! A long-range diagonal finds Slattery, who plays a brilliant one-two with Blair Spittal to go one-on-one and he finishes coolly.
There'a a hold-up, the flag went up quickly... But the replays show he's well onside The goal will stand!
If that's Kettleball, sign me up.
Post update
Aberdeen 0-0 Hibernian
Not an awful lot going on to excite the fans at Pittodrie. The action is swinging back and forth but neither goalkeeper has been really tested.
Post update
Heart of Midlothian 0-0 Motherwell
Hearts have started to work the ball a bit better in the final third. There's a Motherwell howler at the back, and it allows Lawrence Shankland in behind... but his ball to Liam Boyce is poor! That was a chance.
Well break forward and Callum Slattery has time to cross. He drives it low but Zander Clark gets an important touch to loft it away from any advancing Steelmen.
Post update
Heart of Midlothian 0-0 Motherwell
A few half-chances for both sides, not too much of note. Theo Bair looks dangerous on the break though.
Hearts have lumped the ball into the box a few times, but it isn't close enough to Lawrence Shankland.
Post update
Aberdeen 0-0 Hibernian
Moments after Hibs' Jimmy Jeggo is booked for breaking up an Aberdeen attack, the visitors are in behind the Dons defence again but Elie Youan gets the ball caught under his feet as he tries to chop inside and has to settle for a corner.
Nothing doing from the corner...
Post update
Aberdeen 0-0 Hibernian
Martin Boyle gets into the type of position Martin Boyle likes to get into and forces a save from Kelle Roos at the Aberdeen goalkeeper's near post, the Dutchman using his feet to block.
Post update
Heart of Midlothian 0-0 Motherwell
Harry Paton clips Cammy Devlin about 25 yards from goal and it's a Hearts free-kick. This is Stephen Kingsley territory... but he's not playing, and the free-kick from Alex Lowry goes straight into the wall.
Motherwell go up the pitch and win a corner. Blair Spittal puts it onto the head of a flying Bevis Mugabi and forces Zander Clark to tip it acrobatically over the bar.
'Big day for Barron'
Aberdeen 0-0 Hibernian
Tyrone Smith
BBC Scotland
A big opportunity for Connor Barron for Aberdeen today. A player of undoubted quality, who hasn't had anything like the amount of game time he would have wanted for one reason or another. Can he stake a claim?
Post update
Aberdeen 0-0 Hibernian
Long balls very much the order of the day so far at Pittodrie. From one such attack, Hibs win a free-kick and Joe Newell's delivery is header over by Will Fish.
Post update
Hearts 0-0 Motherwell
A very scrappy opening at Tynecastle. Yutaro Oda has been caught on the ball on the right a few times.
Motherwell passing it around a little better, but Hearts have had the best chance - a ball played over the top only for Lawrence Shankland to err... shank wide.
Post update
Aberdeen 0-0 Hibernian
Early opening for Aberdeen as Duk and Jamie McGrath combine on the left and Nicky Devlin heads the cross wide under pressure.
KICK-OFF
Away we go at Tynecastle and Pittodrie...
'Incentive is there' for Hibs - Gray
Aberdeen v Hibernian (15:00)
Hibernian interim manager David Gray tells BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "Just a bit freshness. All the players are itching and raring to go. It's just a couple of different things we wanted to try.
"They're always important games. This is a great opportunity for us. The incentive's there, if we win we go above Aberdeen. Very good side, they're very aggressive the way they play.
"There's been a lot of games. If we can go and get three points we can go and take stock after this."
Robson explains Clarkson absence
Aberdeen v Hibernian (15:00)
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson tells BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "Leighton, over the last couple of days, he's really struggling with his calf. We've got to be careful with that. Connor Barron comes in to give us fresh energy in there.
"There shouldn't be [a European hangover]. We've got to try and win this game today. The fixture list has been heavy for us. We've been away from home a lot.
"I'm really confident and I think the fans should be. We look in good shape. We're alright, we'll get stronger and stronger. We know it's going to be difficult. We need to bring our A game."
'There's not a lot to tweak' - Kettlewell
Heart of Midlothian v Motherwell (15:00)
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell tells BBC Scotland about the one change to his starting XI: "It worked for us last week. There's been disappointment with Harry Paton's injuries but he gave us energy and impetus from the middle of the park. We want to replicate that today. We need that aggression and drive and Harry gives us that.
"We've been decent. There's not a lot to tweak and twist and change. I'm not a knee-jerk guy. We've been working to a plan, that's why there's only one change.
"I always speak about pushing boundaries. Four games into a season isn't relevant in the grand scheme of things, but we need these little carrots to change a mentality."
Naismith wants to avoid another 'flat' display
Heart of Midlothian v Motherwell (15:00)
Hearts' technical director Steven Naismith tells BBC Scotland: "After the European games, it's been slightly flat. We have to learn from that.
"Peter [Haring] had produced some good performances with Cammy [Devlin] before he got injured, they have a good connection. He's trained all week. It's good to have him back, he understands what we want to do and he brings a calmness.
[On poor form] "It's something we need to deal with. The defeat in the previous round against Rosenborg - the goals conceded were poor but the reaction was good. The Dundee performance was poor and the goal we lost summed it all up.
"The home game against PAOK could've been a draw, could've been a win. During the week, we had a similar amount of chances to PAOK but we defended very poorly. Every chance PAOK got, they scored.
"We have to defend better. Domestically, teams give us respect at Tynecastle but they try and counter us. We need to be a threat but then lock out the game when teams think we're vulnerable."
'Nowhere near where I want us to be'
FT: Rangers 0-1 Celtic
More from Brendan Rodgers on the VAR disallowed goal for Rangers.
"We had controlled the game up until that point, so I would have been disappointed." he said.
"Obviously Gustaf [Lagerbielke] has to be quicker getting his passes away, but it looks like he's just been nicked from behind.
"Rangers will probably say it was never a foul, but there's enough officials looking at it, and they obviously deemed it to be a foul.
"It's still very early in the season. You don't win anything in September. We've just got to stay calm. This is a very young group that's missing some influential players at the moment.
"Once we get them back, they're only going to get better. In spells we've looked good, but it's nowhere near where I want us to be."
'The players stood up' - Rodgers
FT: Rangers 0-1 Celtic
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers tells BBC Scotland: "It's a massive result for the squad when you consider virtually half the team is unavailable.
"I said to them before the game that I need my men today. You need to come here, with 50,000 baying for blood, you need to come and play like a man, even though you're really young players.
"We had chances to score before we did, but we forced one or two passes. It's a great finish from Kyogo, and it puts us in a position that I thought we deserved at half-time.
"The players stood up. The two centre-halves - Liam Scales was outstanding today. It's a fantastic win for us.
"A lot of the new players needed that big win to feel what the intensity is like at a club like Celtic. Second half, we had to show resilience and fight. To come here, keep a clean sheet, and win with not one supporter in the stadium is a brilliant win."
Scorchio in the north east
Aberdeen v Hibernian (15:00)
Tyrone Smith
BBC Scotland at Pittodrie
I tell you what, what a day at Pittodrie - the sun is shining down and it is scorchio. A perfect day for football, well watching it anyway, I wouldn't fancy running around for 90 minutes in that heat.
