Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen v Hibernian

Hearts' technical director Steven Naismith tells BBC Scotland: "After the European games, it's been slightly flat. We have to learn from that.

"Peter [Haring] had produced some good performances with Cammy [Devlin] before he got injured, they have a good connection. He's trained all week. It's good to have him back, he understands what we want to do and he brings a calmness.

[On poor form] "It's something we need to deal with. The defeat in the previous round against Rosenborg - the goals conceded were poor but the reaction was good. The Dundee performance was poor and the goal we lost summed it all up.

"The home game against PAOK could've been a draw, could've been a win. During the week, we had a similar amount of chances to PAOK but we defended very poorly. Every chance PAOK got, they scored.

"We have to defend better. Domestically, teams give us respect at Tynecastle but they try and counter us. We need to be a threat but then lock out the game when teams think we're vulnerable."