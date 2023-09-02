Scottish Premiership: Kilmarnock v Ross County

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson tells BBC Scotland: "There's always a temptation to mess about with the team but the performance was that good last week, the football played was outstanding. The boys pick the team, not me. We go into the game confident.

"We've had a bit of luck with injuries, we've been able to pick consistently. We're organised, we're diligent without the ball. We've got boys without egos that run themselves into the ground. They can open up any team in this division on the ball. Simplicity is the key."

On Keanu Baccus to Aberdeen: "Credit to the board. There was a conversation between the vice-chairmen. That was as far as it went. There was no panic button, we didn't need to sell. The board were adamant."

On going top: "It's an incentive. I have the utmost respect for Davie [Martindale], his recruitment is fantastic and he doesn't get the credit he deserves. This is our hardest game of the season."