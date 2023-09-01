Watch: FA Cup First Round Qualifying - Sporting Khalsa v Darlaston Town

Managers Ian Rowe (Khalsa) and Dean Gill
(Darlaston) are such good friends that they talk every day, let’s hope
they’re still on speaking terms come Saturday evening.
Founded by the local Sikh community in 1991,
Willenhall-based Sporting Khalsa, who now play in Northern Premier League
Division One Midlands at Step four, were the first British Asian team to own
their own stadium, which they purchased in 2010. They’re also no strangers to
this stage of the FA Cup having made it as far as the fourth qualifying round
back in 2015. That tie against FC United was a real occasion for the club, with
an atmosphere they will be hoping to recreate on Saturday.
Their opponents Darlaston Town who play at Midland League
Premier Division at Step five, travel less than three miles down the road to
take part in the fixture. They feature at this stage in the competition for the
first time, following victory against former FA Trophy winners Hednesford in
the Preliminary round, just two weeks ago.
Simon CoxCopyright: Simon Cox
What is the FA Cup: First Round Qualifying?
BBC Sport
Coverage of the first qualifying round from the 2022/23 FA
Cup, with teams in the seventh tier of the football pyramid entering the
competition.
The Emirates FA Cup first round qualifying will see 112 ties
take place across the weekend of Saturday 2 September 2023, following the draw
on Monday.
After a weekend of action in the preliminary round across
the country, the winning teams will progress into the draw and can now see who
they'll face next.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ThreeFiveThree PhotographyCopyright: ThreeFiveThree Photography Simon CoxCopyright: Simon Cox
Sporting Khalsa v Darlaston Town
BBC Sport
Managers Ian Rowe (Khalsa) and Dean Gill (Darlaston) are such good friends that they talk every day, let’s hope they’re still on speaking terms come Saturday evening.
Founded by the local Sikh community in 1991, Willenhall-based Sporting Khalsa, who now play in Northern Premier League Division One Midlands at Step four, were the first British Asian team to own their own stadium, which they purchased in 2010. They’re also no strangers to this stage of the FA Cup having made it as far as the fourth qualifying round back in 2015. That tie against FC United was a real occasion for the club, with an atmosphere they will be hoping to recreate on Saturday.
Their opponents Darlaston Town who play at Midland League Premier Division at Step five, travel less than three miles down the road to take part in the fixture. They feature at this stage in the competition for the first time, following victory against former FA Trophy winners Hednesford in the Preliminary round, just two weeks ago.
What is the FA Cup: First Round Qualifying?
BBC Sport
Coverage of the first qualifying round from the 2022/23 FA Cup, with teams in the seventh tier of the football pyramid entering the competition.
The Emirates FA Cup first round qualifying will see 112 ties take place across the weekend of Saturday 2 September 2023, following the draw on Monday.
After a weekend of action in the preliminary round across the country, the winning teams will progress into the draw and can now see who they'll face next.
Where and how to watch
BBC iPlayer
Watch live coverage of the FA Cup: First Round Qualifying as Sporting Khalsa take on Darlaston Town on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport Website & App on Saturday 2nd September at 12:00 BST.
Get Inspired: How to get into football
BBC Sport
Why get into football?
It's a simple game, easy to start, and exciting to play, it's the most popular sport in the world for a very good reason!
Who is it for?
Whatever your age, ability or fitness level, there is a type of football suitable for you.
Is there a cheap option?
All you need to play is a ball, and a bit of space. Kit and pitches follow but there's no outlay up front.
What if I want a proper workout?
Playing regularly increases your fitness and improves your skills and balance, while being a good way to see your mates.
Is there a disability option?
National Associations across Britain are increasingly proactive in providing disability football options.
Your country's Football Association will have a directory of clubs and programmes you can contact in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland and England.