Watch: FA Cup First Round Qualifying - Sporting Khalsa v Darlaston Town

Managers Ian Rowe (Khalsa) and Dean Gill (Darlaston) are such good friends that they talk every day, let’s hope they’re still on speaking terms come Saturday evening.

Founded by the local Sikh community in 1991, Willenhall-based Sporting Khalsa, who now play in Northern Premier League Division One Midlands at Step four, were the first British Asian team to own their own stadium, which they purchased in 2010. They’re also no strangers to this stage of the FA Cup having made it as far as the fourth qualifying round back in 2015. That tie against FC United was a real occasion for the club, with an atmosphere they will be hoping to recreate on Saturday.

Their opponents Darlaston Town who play at Midland League Premier Division at Step five, travel less than three miles down the road to take part in the fixture. They feature at this stage in the competition for the first time, following victory against former FA Trophy winners Hednesford in the Preliminary round, just two weeks ago.