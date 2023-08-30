Live

EFL Cup reaction, football news & transfers latest

  1. 'Besiktas set to offer Greenwood return to football'

    Today's back pages

    The I

    And finally, the i reports that, according to an insider, Turkish side Besiktas are considering entering into talks with former England striker Mason Greenwood following his departure from Manchester United.

  2. 'Follow the leder Eric'

    Today's back pages

    The Daily Star

    The Star has former Tottenham striker Harry Kane bedecked in lederhosen with a cold beer waiting for ex-Spurs team-mate Eric Dier who, according to the report, is wanted by Bayern Munich.

    There is also a back-page piece on Manchester United defender Raphael Varane, saying the club fear the Frenchman could be out injured for up to six weeks.

  3. 'United in swoop for Cucurella'

    Today's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    According to the Telegraph, Manchester United are in talks with Chelsea over a loan deal for Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella following an injury to Luke Shaw.

    The report also says that United could turn to Lyon's Argentine defender Nicolás Tagliafico - who has previously worked with Old Trafford boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax - as an alternative.

  4. 'It's no joke now, Virgil'

    Today's back pages

    The Daily Express

    The Express leads on a Football Association charge for Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, who faces a lengthier ban for his "abusive" reaction to Sunday's red card against Newcastle.

  5. Good morning

    How are you feeling today?

    Fulham and Salford City fans will be forgiven for waking up with a sore head following penalty shootout wins over Tottenham and Leeds, respectively, in the EFL Cup.

    We will have all the reaction from Tuesday night's ties, plus build-up to tonight's second-round action, which includes an all-Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Burnley, plus Chelsea take on League Two Wimbledon.

    You can also expect the latest transfer news, as Wolves manager Gary O'Neil speaks out on Manchester City's pursuit of midfielder Matheus Nunes, while Chelsea are reportedly preparing a bid for Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

    Stick with us for all those stories and more.

