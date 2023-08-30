EFL Cup reaction, football news & transfers latest

How are you feeling today?

Fulham and Salford City fans will be forgiven for waking up with a sore head following penalty shootout wins over Tottenham and Leeds, respectively, in the EFL Cup.

We will have all the reaction from Tuesday night's ties, plus build-up to tonight's second-round action, which includes an all-Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Burnley, plus Chelsea take on League Two Wimbledon.

You can also expect the latest transfer news, as Wolves manager Gary O'Neil speaks out on Manchester City's pursuit of midfielder Matheus Nunes, while Chelsea are reportedly preparing a bid for Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

