Motherwell v Kilmarnock - follow live updates

John Robertson thinks County can count themselves lucky despite being 2-0 down as home captain Jack Baldwin was fortunate not to be shown a second yellow card when conceding a free-kick just outside the penalty box.

"I think the two big breaks for County are not being more than two goals down and secondly they should have been down to 10 men," the former County manager tells Sportsound.

"It gives Malky Mackay the chance to organise them for a better performance after the break."