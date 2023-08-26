Motherwell v Kilmarnock

Motherwell v Kilmarnock - follow live updates

Live Reporting

Nick McPheat

All times stated are UK

  1. How to reintroduce yourself...

    HT: Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    Rangers' Kemar Roofe scores
    Image caption: Kemar Roofe fired Rangers ahead in his first start in 16 months with an acrobatic finish
    Kemar Roofe
    Image caption: It was also the Rangers striker's first goal since February this year
  2. 'Rangers a different animal'

    HT: Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    Leanne Crichton

    Former Scotland international on BBC Sportsound

    From the get go, Rangers have looked to pen Ross County in.

    They've been more aggressive. In terms of final third entries, it's probably the most I've seen Rangers have in an opening 45 minutes this season. They look hungry.

    The performance in midweek has given them a boost. They look a different animal.

    Rangers celebrate
  3. 'County should be down to 10 men'

    HT: Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    John Robertson thinks County can count themselves lucky despite being 2-0 down as home captain Jack Baldwin was fortunate not to be shown a second yellow card when conceding a free-kick just outside the penalty box.

    "I think the two big breaks for County are not being more than two goals down and secondly they should have been down to 10 men," the former County manager tells Sportsound.

    "It gives Malky Mackay the chance to organise them for a better performance after the break."

  4. Goal 104 for Tavernier

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    How often have we seen the sight of James Tavernier finding the back of the net for Rangers.

    The captain now has 104 goals for club. Factor in 117 assists and that's 221 goal contributions in 408 games from right-back.

    He's now netted three times in six games this season.

    Rangers' James Tavernier scores
  5. HALF-TIME: Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    So far, so good for Rangers.

    Kemar Roofe's clever finish and another James Tavernier stunner has them cruising in the Highlands.

    County have offered nothing. If they get the next goal though...

    Rangers captain James Tavernier celebrates his goal
  6. Post update

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    Two minutes added at the end of this half in Dingwall.

  7. GREAT SAVE!

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    Another absolute beauty.

    Sam Lammers does a couple of stepovers on the right then curls one to the tap bin.

    Ross Laidlaw claws it behind. Top save.

  8. Post update

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    Much more assured from Jack Butland.

    Who comes out about 16 yards to claim a cross well.

  9. Ouch!

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    Cyriel Dessers is now rolling about after a collision with Jack Baldwin.

    A foul is given against the Rangers man though.

  10. Ouch!

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    Connor Goldson is holding his mouth after an accidental collision with Simon Murray.

    A foul is given but nothing else and quite rightly.

  11. Post update

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    Just about 40 minutes in and County are yet to have a shot on target.

    That'll obviously need to change quite drastically if they want to get back into this.

  12. 'Tavernier wonderful going forward'

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    Derek Ferguson

    Former Rangers midfielder on Sportsound

    Tavernier's stats are unbelievable. At times he can be suspect at the back, but going forward he is wonderful.

  13. Post update

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    Ah, it's also Borna Barisic territory. Forgot he's also quite good these.

    But this one is straight into the County wall.

  14. Post update

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    Cyriel Dessers looks to tee up Sam Lammers again, but this time a County man just pulls him to the deck.

    This free-kick is James Tavernier territory.

  15. Post update

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    Another half chance for Rangers.

    Cyriel Dessers finds Sam Lammers on the edge of the box but his goalbound effort is blocked.

    Probably should've passed it.

  16. The Roofe is on fire

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    Rangers' Kemar Roofe celebrates
    Image caption: Kemar Roofe took 20 minutes to mark his first start in 16 months with a goal
  17. Post update

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    For all the stats nerds out there, that James Tavernier goal had an xG of 0.04.

    That should give you an idea of how good it was.

  18. Post update

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    Rangers could really run away with this.

    They look to add a third but Ross Laidlaw denies Cyriel Dessers.

  19. 'Sublime' finish

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    Leanne Crichton

    Former Scotland international on BBC Sportsound

    It's an unbelievable hit by James Tavernier. Absolutely top drawer. The finish is sublime.

    In a matter of minutes, this game has turned on its head and it is advantage Rangers.

  20. GOAL! Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    James Tavernier

    Wow. Just... wow.

    James Tavernier delivers again and adds to his showreel in the process.

    The Rangers captain carries the ball into the County half and shapes a stunning effort into the top-left corner from at least 25 yards.

    So aesthetically pleasing.

    Rangers goal
