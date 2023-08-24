Reaction to Aston Villa's win plus transfers latest

The Man City story is also the lead football story for the Daily Express.
Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express
'Cheques and the City'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Daily Star are leading off of Manchester City trying to replace the injured Kevin de Bruyne with Wolves' Matheus Nunes and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze.
Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to today's football live! We have a lot to cover today with Aston Villa beating Hibernian 5-0 in the first-leg of their Europa Conference League play-off, the two sides will play again on 31 August.
The rumour mill is abuzz with Manchester City's moves as they are reportedly interested in signing Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes.
Another story from our gossip page says Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe is thought to be the latest player heading to Saudi Arabia after turning down Besiktas.
But before we dive into all the details, let's see what the papers are saying...
Live Reporting
Sarah Rendell
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star
'Guardiola eyes Eze and Nunes'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Express
The Man City story is also the lead football story for the Daily Express.
'Cheques and the City'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Daily Star are leading off of Manchester City trying to replace the injured Kevin de Bruyne with Wolves' Matheus Nunes and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze.
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to today's football live! We have a lot to cover today with Aston Villa beating Hibernian 5-0 in the first-leg of their Europa Conference League play-off, the two sides will play again on 31 August.
The rumour mill is abuzz with Manchester City's moves as they are reportedly interested in signing Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes.
Another story from our gossip page says Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe is thought to be the latest player heading to Saudi Arabia after turning down Besiktas.
But before we dive into all the details, let's see what the papers are saying...