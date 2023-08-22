Lionesses return plus Arsenal reaction and latest news

The Daily Mail are also leading off of Mason Greenwood's Manchester United departure.
'Mikel's perfect ten'
The Daily Star report on Arsenal's win despite going down to 10 men after Takehiro Tomiyasu received a red card.
'It's all over, Mason'
Mason Greenwood leaving Manchester United is the top story for The Mirror.
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to today's live! The Lionesses return from the World Cup, which was held in New Zealand and Australia, this morning after losing out to Spain in the final on Sunday - we should have some visuals of their homecoming and potentially get to hear from one or two of the players.
We will also take a look at last night's Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace where the former came away with a 1-0 win despite Takehiro Tomiyasu receiving a red card. Then there is the small matter of all things rumour mill and any other news which drops throughout the day!
For now though let's take a look at what the papers are saying...
