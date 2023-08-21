Live

'Gutted' Lionesses set for homecoming, plus Premier League latest

Craig Nelson

  1. 'Lionesses vow to come back stronger'

    Monday's back pages

    Metro

    And finally, the Metro leaves the final word to England manager Sarina Wiegman, who says her players had given "absolutely everything" to win their first World Cup final.

    Wiegman, of course, also tasted defeat as the Netherlands head coach in the 2019 World Cup final.

  2. 'Heartbreak'

    Monday's back pages

    The Guardian

    The Guardian says England fall at the final hurdle as Spain captain Olga Carmona's first-half goal proves enough to win the Women's World Cup.

    The pain of defeat for the Lionesses was put into context later after Carmona was told following the final that her father had died. We will have more on that story shortly.

  3. 'Floored'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Tom Garry reports for the Telegraph that England's Lionesses fought back tears after World Cup final defeat to Spain but pledged to turn their silver medals into gold one day.

  4. 'We'll be back'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    A similar line in the Express as "brave Lionesses see world fall apart, but vow to keep fighting"...

  5. 'Blood, sweat, tears'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    The Star reports that England's "heartbroken" players vow "we'll be back" after their World Cup dreams were "shattered" by Spain.

  6. Morning after the day before

    How are we all feeling this morning folks?

    We know, it's tough to pick yourself up on a Monday morning after yesterday's disappointment.

    Let's take stock of all the news following England's heart-breaking defeat to Spain in the Women's World Cup final before looking forward to their return.

    We will also digest all the weekend's action in the Premier League.

    First up will be the back page headlines...

    Video caption: Women's World Cup: England fans in tears as Spain's supporters ecstatic
