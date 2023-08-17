Live

Lionesses reach World Cup final, Man City win Super Cup & transfer news

Live Reporting

  1. Front page news

    Front pages of the Metro and i newspapers
    At this time every morning we sift through the back pages of the national daily newspapers for football news.

    Well today we will start at the front, which is understandably dominated by England's semi-final victory.

    Click on this link to see how the English papers reacted to the Lionesses win.

  2. 'I can't believe it!' - what they said

    Has it sunken in yet? England are in a first major world football final since 1966. That's quite some achievement for the Lionesses, who are writing their own history, one kick at a time.

    Here is how the players, manager and fans reacted to Wednesday's semi-final victory over Australia in Sydney...

    Video content

    Video caption: Women's World Cup: Luc Bronze reacts to making debut World Cup final

    Video content

    Video caption: Women's World Cup: Sarina Weigman praises England's ruthless perfirnabce to reach final

    Video content

    Video caption: Women's World Cup: England Fans react to the Lionesses reaching first ever World Cup final
  3. Good morning

    Was there ever any doubt?

    We will have all the reaction after Sarina Wiegman's England side produced a faultless display to beat Australia in Sydney and reach a first ever Women's World Cup final.

    Before we assess the reaction to that and Manchester City's Uefa Super Cup victory, let's have a look at the goals again shall we?

    Video content

    Video caption: Toone opens scoring for England

    Video content

    Video caption: Sensational Sam Kerr strike equalises for Australia

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Oh so simple' - Hemp edges England back in front

    Video content

    Video caption: Russo nets third to put England on brink of final
