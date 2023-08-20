Watch: Partick Thistle host Glasgow City in SWPL

It's a first Hibs goal for Bowie, the former Celtic winger, as she slots past Montrose keeper Lauren Perry. This is a brilliant start for Grant Scott's side.
Partick Thistle 0-0 Glasgow City
City are utilising the space out wide, with Lauren Davidson going down the outside this time before crossing for Whelan - but her header goes wide.
Davidson's showing last season wasn't a flash in the pan. What a player she is, and what a player she will be.
Partick Thistle 0-0 Glasgow City
The first real chance of the game for City, as Megan Davidson cuts in off the right and fires at goal with her left-foot. Thistle's keeper, Megan Cunningham, is able to tip over.
City are starting to build the pressure.
GOAL - Hibernian 1-0 Montrose
Joelle Murray
Well that didn't take long. It's an early lead for Hibs at Meadowbank, as Murray heads home from a Ellis Notley free-kick.
Montrose, the newly-promoted side in SWPL 1, look set to be in for another tough afternoon.
'Tough test' ahead for champions
Partick Thistle 0-0 Glasgow City
Gemma Fay
Former Scotland goalkeeper on BBC Scotland
It's always a tough test against Partick Thistle. We saw last season the way in which Brian Graham's team approached these matches - they have nothing to lose. It's always a tight affair.
Leanne Ross won't be happy in with any loose play in the centre, with no real pressure. She'll want them to tighten up in the opening part of the season to set a standard for the rest of the year.
KICK-OFF
Partick Thistle 0-0 Glasgow City
And we're off! Remember, you can watch this one live at the top of the page or on the BBC Scotland channel.
Your commentator is Stuart Mitchell and he's joined by former Scotland keeper Gemma Fay.
Elsewhere, on the other side of the world, Spain have won the World Cup. That's the last time I mention it, I swear...
LINE-UPs from Petershill Park
Partick Thistle v Glasgow City (13:00)
It's the Petershill derby (both sides play at the ground in the Springburn area of Glasgow)! Let's bring you the teams...
Partick Thistle: Cunningham, Slater, Lawton, Falconer, McGowan, Hay, Henderson, Bulloch, Ferguson, Longcake, Sinclair.
Substitutes: Adams, Wright, Robb, Munro, McQuillan.
Glasgow City: Gibson, Oscarsson, Moore, Walsh, Muir, Lauder, Fulton, Kozak, Davidson, Whelan, Forrest.
Substitutes: Clachers, Warrington, Motlhalo, Gambone, Sullivan, Weir, Foley, Martin, Gray.
LINE-UPs from Meadowbank Stadium
Hibernian v Montrose (13:00)
Hibernian: Wilson, Doran-Barr, Christie, Eddie, Murray, Ferguson, McGregor, Notley, Bowie, Powell, Baucom.
Substitutes: Armitage, Leishman, Adams, Livingstone, Nunn, Lawson.
Montrose: Perry, Robb, Culley, Guthrie, Carter, Gammie, Harkin, Brown, McLaren, Taylor, Ridgeway.
Substitutes: Mowatt, Blanchard, Brough, Bruce, Burns, Reid, Codegoni, Ross.
Miss the first episode?
Glasgow City started their defence of the SWPL title with a 3-0 victory over Hibernian, with goals from Anna Oskarsson, Hayley Lauder and last season's top scorer Lauren Davidson.
Last season's runners-up Celtic were Sunday's biggest winners, defeating promoted Montrose 9-0, with Kit Loferski scoring four.
Rangers, third last term, won 6-1 away to Spartans and Aberdeen got the better of Motherwell with a 3-2 victory.
Hearts won 4-0 at Hamilton and Partick Thistle beat visitors Dundee United by the same scoreline.
You can read the full run down here.
Today's fixtures in full...
Hibernian v Montrose (13:00)
Partick Thistle v Glasgow City (13:00) - live on BBC Sport Scotland
Celtic v Hamilton Accies (14:00)
Hearts v Dundee United (15:00)
Motherwell v Spartans (16:00)
Rangers v Aberdeen (16:10) - live on BBC Alba
Welcome!
Good afternoon everyone! Quiet day?
Well, we've got plenty of women's football to bring you. A full card on matchday two of the 23/24 SWPL season, with two live games that you can watch.
Partick Thistle v Glasgow City is up first at 13:00, with Rangers v Aberdeen kicking off at 16:10 (both BST).
I'll take you through the full card shortly.