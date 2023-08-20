SWPL players and the league logo
Live

Watch: Partick Thistle host Glasgow City in SWPL

preview
227
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Andrew Petrie

All times stated are UK

  1. GOAL - Hibernian 2-0 Montrose

    Tegan Bowie

    It's a first Hibs goal for Bowie, the former Celtic winger, as she slots past Montrose keeper Lauren Perry.

    This is a brilliant start for Grant Scott's side.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Partick Thistle 0-0 Glasgow City

    City are utilising the space out wide, with Lauren Davidson going down the outside this time before crossing for Whelan - but her header goes wide.

    Davidson's showing last season wasn't a flash in the pan. What a player she is, and what a player she will be.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Partick Thistle 0-0 Glasgow City

    The first real chance of the game for City, as Megan Davidson cuts in off the right and fires at goal with her left-foot. Thistle's keeper, Megan Cunningham, is able to tip over.

    City are starting to build the pressure.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. GOAL - Hibernian 1-0 Montrose

    Joelle Murray

    Well that didn't take long. It's an early lead for Hibs at Meadowbank, as Murray heads home from a Ellis Notley free-kick.

    Montrose, the newly-promoted side in SWPL 1, look set to be in for another tough afternoon.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Tough test' ahead for champions

    Partick Thistle 0-0 Glasgow City

    Gemma Fay

    Former Scotland goalkeeper on BBC Scotland

    It's always a tough test against Partick Thistle. We saw last season the way in which Brian Graham's team approached these matches - they have nothing to lose. It's always a tight affair.

    Leanne Ross won't be happy in with any loose play in the centre, with no real pressure. She'll want them to tighten up in the opening part of the season to set a standard for the rest of the year.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. KICK-OFF

    Partick Thistle 0-0 Glasgow City

    And we're off! Remember, you can watch this one live at the top of the page or on the BBC Scotland channel.

    Your commentator is Stuart Mitchell and he's joined by former Scotland keeper Gemma Fay.

    Elsewhere, on the other side of the world, Spain have won the World Cup. That's the last time I mention it, I swear...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. LINE-UPs from Petershill Park

    Partick Thistle v Glasgow City (13:00)

    It's the Petershill derby (both sides play at the ground in the Springburn area of Glasgow)! Let's bring you the teams...

    Partick Thistle: Cunningham, Slater, Lawton, Falconer, McGowan, Hay, Henderson, Bulloch, Ferguson, Longcake, Sinclair.

    Substitutes: Adams, Wright, Robb, Munro, McQuillan.

    Glasgow City: Gibson, Oscarsson, Moore, Walsh, Muir, Lauder, Fulton, Kozak, Davidson, Whelan, Forrest.

    Substitutes: Clachers, Warrington, Motlhalo, Gambone, Sullivan, Weir, Foley, Martin, Gray.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. LINE-UPs from Meadowbank Stadium

    Hibernian v Montrose (13:00)

    Hibernian: Wilson, Doran-Barr, Christie, Eddie, Murray, Ferguson, McGregor, Notley, Bowie, Powell, Baucom.

    Substitutes: Armitage, Leishman, Adams, Livingstone, Nunn, Lawson.

    Montrose: Perry, Robb, Culley, Guthrie, Carter, Gammie, Harkin, Brown, McLaren, Taylor, Ridgeway.

    Substitutes: Mowatt, Blanchard, Brough, Bruce, Burns, Reid, Codegoni, Ross.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Miss the first episode?

    Glasgow City started their defence of the SWPL title with a 3-0 victory over Hibernian, with goals from Anna Oskarsson, Hayley Lauder and last season's top scorer Lauren Davidson.

    Last season's runners-up Celtic were Sunday's biggest winners, defeating promoted Montrose 9-0, with Kit Loferski scoring four.

    Rangers, third last term, won 6-1 away to Spartans and Aberdeen got the better of Motherwell with a 3-2 victory.

    Hearts won 4-0 at Hamilton and Partick Thistle beat visitors Dundee United by the same scoreline.

    You can read the full run down here.

    Glasgow City celebrate Lauren Davidson's goal
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Today's fixtures in full...

    Hibernian v Montrose (13:00)

    Partick Thistle v Glasgow City (13:00) - live on BBC Sport Scotland

    Celtic v Hamilton Accies (14:00)

    Hearts v Dundee United (15:00)

    Motherwell v Spartans (16:00)

    Rangers v Aberdeen (16:10) - live on BBC Alba

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Welcome!

    Good afternoon everyone! Quiet day?

    Well, we've got plenty of women's football to bring you. A full card on matchday two of the 23/24 SWPL season, with two live games that you can watch.

    Partick Thistle v Glasgow City is up first at 13:00, with Rangers v Aberdeen kicking off at 16:10 (both BST).

    I'll take you through the full card shortly.

    Meadowbank Stadium
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top