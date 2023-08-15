Live

Transfers latest, Lionesses & reaction to Man Utd win

preview
  1. Varane heads winner as Man Utd edge out Wolves

    Man Utd 1-0 Wolves

    Raphael Varane
    If you missed it, here is a link to Simon Stone's match report on Manchester United's opening Premier League win over Wolves.

    Raphael Varane scored the winner 14 minutes from time after heading home from close range.

    United's debutant goalkeeper Andre Onana avoided punishment in added time for clattering into Sasa Kalajdzic when he came for a cross without making contact with the ball.

    And new Wolves manager Gary O'Neil was booked for his protests in claiming for a late penalty as United clung on for a fortunate victory.

    We will hear from both managers after a look at the back pages - but do you think it should have been a penalty? Thumbs up for yes, down for no.

  2. Today's agenda

    There is plenty going on today, so no time to delay.

    Here is the agenda for this morning:

    • Review of today's back pages
    • Reaction to Manchester United's win over Wolves in the Premier League
    • A look at today's transfer gossip column, including the latest on Harry Maguire to West Ham, Romeo Lavia to Chelsea, plus Neymar to Al-Hilal
    • Women's World Cup semi-finals - we hear from the Lionesses camp plus updates from Spain v Sweden
    • Manchester City news conference before Wednesday's Super Cup against Sevilla
    Sarina Wiegman, Raphael Varane, Neymar
  3. Good morning

    So the Premier League is back up and running.

    After one round of matches, usual service is resumed, with the officials' decisions at Old Trafford on Monday night providing the big talking point.

    Raphael Varane's late header gave Manchester United the points in a 1-0 win over Wolves, but should the visitors have been awarded a stoppage-time penalty for Andre Onana's challenge on Sasa Kalajdzic?

    We will delve into that debate shortly.

    Andre Onana challenge
