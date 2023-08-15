Transfers latest, Lionesses & reaction to Man Utd win

Raphael Varane scored the winner 14 minutes from time after heading home from close range.
United's debutant goalkeeper Andre Onana avoided punishment in added time for clattering into Sasa Kalajdzic when he came for a cross without making contact with the ball.
And new Wolves manager Gary O'Neil was booked for his protests in claiming for a late penalty as United clung on for a fortunate victory.
We will hear from both managers after a look at the back pages - but do you think it should have been a penalty? Thumbs up for yes, down for no.
Today's agenda
There is plenty going on today, so no time to delay.
Here is the agenda for this morning:
Review of today's back pages
Reaction to Manchester United's win over Wolves in the Premier League
A look at today's transfer gossip column, including the latest on Harry Maguire to West Ham, Romeo Lavia to Chelsea, plus Neymar to Al-Hilal
Women's World Cup semi-finals - we hear from the Lionesses camp plus updates from Spain v Sweden
Manchester City news conference before Wednesday's Super Cup against Sevilla
Good morning
So the Premier League is back up and running.
After one round of matches, usual service is resumed, with the officials' decisions at Old Trafford on Monday night providing the big talking point.
Raphael Varane's late header gave Manchester United the points in a 1-0 win over Wolves, but should the visitors have been awarded a stoppage-time penalty for Andre Onana's challenge on Sasa Kalajdzic?
We will delve into that debate shortly.