Listen: Non-League commentaries
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 15:00 BST unless stated otherwise
National League
Barnet v Ebsfleet United - BBC Radio Kent
Bromley v Southend United - BBC Radio Essex
Chesterfield v Hartlepool United - BBC Radio Tees
Eastleigh v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Surrey
Kidderminster Harriers v Maidenhead United - BBC Radio H&W
Woking v Dorking Wanderers - BBC Radio Surrey
York City v Rochdale - BBC Radio York
National League North
Scunthorpe United v Scarborough Athletic (KO 13:00 BST) - BBC Radio Humberside
Tamworth v Hereford - BBC Radio H&W
National League South
Dartford v Dover Athletic - BBC Radio Kent
Tonbridge Angels v Welling United - BBC Radio Kent
Torquay United v Braintree Town - BBC Radio Devon