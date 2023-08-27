Listen: Non-League commentaries

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 BST unless stated otherwise

    National League

    Barnet v Ebsfleet United - BBC Radio Kent

    Bromley v Southend United - BBC Radio Essex

    Chesterfield v Hartlepool United - BBC Radio Tees

    Eastleigh v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Surrey

    Kidderminster Harriers v Maidenhead United - BBC Radio H&W

    Woking v Dorking Wanderers - BBC Radio Surrey

    York City v Rochdale - BBC Radio York

    National League North

    Scunthorpe United v Scarborough Athletic (KO 13:00 BST) - BBC Radio Humberside

    Tamworth v Hereford - BBC Radio H&W

    National League South

    Dartford v Dover Athletic - BBC Radio Kent

    Tonbridge Angels v Welling United - BBC Radio Kent

    Torquay United v Braintree Town - BBC Radio Devon

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top