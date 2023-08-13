Kane to be unveiled at Bayern Munich

The Sunday Telegraph go big on the Lionesses' win over Colombia to reach the last four of the Women's World Cup. They'll face hosts Australia. It also reports that Moises Caicedo is closing on a deal for Moises Caicedo.
'Now bring on the Aussies'
The Sunday Telegraph go big on the Lionesses' win over Colombia to reach the last four of the Women's World Cup. They'll face hosts Australia.
It also reports that Moises Caicedo is closing on a deal for Moises Caicedo.
Good morning
Harry Kane is a Bayern Munich player. Still feels weird to say.
His debut on Saturday didn't go to plan with a substitute appearance in the German Super Cup defeat to RB Leipzig.
But he'll be unveiled as a Bayern player officially at 12:00 BST. I'm here to bring you every word, plus all the other transfer news.
We'll take a look at the back pages.