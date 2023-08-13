Live

Kane to be unveiled at Bayern Munich

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Now bring on the Aussies'

    Sunday's back pages

    The Sunday Telegraph

    The Sunday Telegraph go big on the Lionesses' win over Colombia to reach the last four of the Women's World Cup. They'll face hosts Australia.

    It also reports that Moises Caicedo is closing on a deal for Moises Caicedo.

  2. Good morning

    Harry Kane is a Bayern Munich player. Still feels weird to say.

    His debut on Saturday didn't go to plan with a substitute appearance in the German Super Cup defeat to RB Leipzig.

    But he'll be unveiled as a Bayern player officially at 12:00 BST. I'm here to bring you every word, plus all the other transfer news.

    We'll take a look at the back pages.

