SWPL: Watch Partick Thistle v Dundee Utd in first of three live games

Lucy Sinclair breaks into the box but can't quite make the final touch back around the defender to get her shot off. The resulting corner leads to a second-successive corner that cracks off of the post, but on the wrong side for Thistle's sake, as it goes out for a goal kick. United are yet to find a foothold in this game but they have settled back down into the game well after losing the goal.
Partick Thistle 1-0 Dundee United
Partick Thistle 1-0 Dundee United
There's a great tempo to Thistle's play so far.
A tight structure in the final third and flying fullbacks is working well for them as they pin Dundee United back.
Emma Lawton, a new signing for Thistle this summer has started brightly at right back.
GOAL Partick Thistle 1-0 Dundee United
Cara Henderson
A mishap from the United keeper gives Henderson an easy tap-in.
Lucy Sinclair latches onto a long pass and bounces it off the keeper who came to smother it, the initial shot falls for Henderson to sweep home on the follow-up.
KICK-OFF
Partick Thistle 0-0 Dundee United
We're off at Petershill Park, coverage is live on BBC Alba and you can hit the icon at the top of this page to watch along.
GOAL Spartans 0-1 Rangers
Jodi McLeary
Didn't take long...
Rangers take the lead just six minutes into their opening-day clash.
A back-post strike is tucked into the bottom corner.
An interesting set of predictions
Who needs the pundits to give their thoughts?
Get with the times and as AI, as the SWPL have...
KICK-OFF
Spartans 0-0 Rangers
The SWPL season 2023/2024 officially kicks off.
Settle in, get comfy, and let the goals flow.
SWPL: New women's football season gets under way on Sunday
BBC Sport Scotland's Amy Canavan has laid out all the pre-season preview details you could possibly need ahead of today's big kick-off.
From a three-way tussle for the title, the best of the rest, and the newcomers to the top flight.
Read it all by clicking here.
Today's live offerings
It all starts live on BBC Alba with the 13:10 kick-off between Partick Thistle and Dundee United.
Then, you're watching newcomers Montrose host last season's Scottish Cup winners Celtic at 15:00 on this very page here.
Last but not least, the champions Glasgow City welcome Hibernian live on BBC Alba to round of the day's action at 17:10.
Goals updates from the other three games too:
Spartans v Rangers - 13:00
Aberdeen v Motherwell - 15:00
Hamilton Accies v Hearts - 16:00
What more could you want?
It's back
The SWPL is ready to kick off its 2023/24 incarnation with a full card of fixtures on show today as this season's action commences.
No less than three live games are available to watch today across the BBC and we'll have goal updates from all the action here too.
Last season's final-day drama doesn't seem all that long ago but it's not too hard to imagine this campaign rivalling it for intrigue and theatrics.
Kick-off is mere minutes away for the first couple of games, so let's get to it...