Scottish Premiership: Motherwell v Hibernian

Hearts have come forward a little more. Nathaniel Atkinson clips a cross just over the head of Kyosuke Tagawa - think he was miles offside anyway.
Steven Naismith is out issuing touchlines instructions. Make of that what you will.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Hibernian
Callum Slattery takes a sore one about 20 yards from goal but Motherwell play on.
Then Blair Spittal attempts an ambitious effort but it's deflected wide.
Could've gone anywhere.
Post update
Where we getting the first goal then?
Thumbs up for Tynecastle.
Thumbs down for Fir Park.
Post update
Hearts 0-0 Kilmarnock
For the second time in a minute, Alex Lowry gives the ball away and Kilmarnock break into the Hearts half.
It's a two-on-one but Brad Lyons' pass is poor and Hearts get away with one.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Hibernian
Panic stations for Well as a block on a Lewis Stevenson pass looks like it's going to run for Christian Doidge.
But Liam Kelly just gets there.
Post update
Hearts 0-0 Kilmarnock
Hearts have dominated possession so far but done very little with it. That's a credit to Kilmarnock, who have looked very hard to break down.
Alex Lowry is the main creator for the Jambos so far, but it's not quite coming off just yet.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Hibernian
Stephen O'Donnell makes a bit of a mess of it and it lets Jordan Obita whip one in.
Easy enough for Liam Kelly though.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Hibernian
Paul Hanlon needs a breather after Theo Bair hits him hard.
Fair challenge but a heavy one.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Hibernian
Lennon Miller looks to feed the Bair with a ball to the back post but he's nowhere to be seen.
That's the last time I use that pun today. Promise.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Hibernian
Must admit, I didn't know Joe Newell had a long throw in his armoury but here we are.
The ball comes back out and Dylan Levitt has a go but it's dragged wide.
Post update
Hearts 0-0 Kilmarnock
Hearts thought they had their first corner, after Peter Haring's header was pushed past the post, but the offside flag went up.
That came from a Hearts free-kick after Killie captain Brad Lyons flattened Stephen Kingsley in an aerial duel. An early enforcer in the wet and grey capital.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Hibernian
Looks a good crowd at Fir Park as Theo Bair sets the tone with a crunching tackle early on.
KICK-OFF
Away we go in the final games of the weekend...
Kettlewell strives for consistency
Motherwell v Hibernian (15:00)
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell explains why he has opted for the same XI which drew with Dundee.
"We've tried to show consistency in team selection since I came in in February," he tells BBC Sportsound. "When people give you a lot of what you're asking for then you have to have trust in them.
"I thought Hibs were good on Thursday. The two strikers are bright, they went with the full intention to win and they got an excellent result.
"There are one or two changes but we've drilled it into the players that whatever Hibs team we face it's going to be a tough game. But hopefully we're braced for it and can show our best side."
Injuries force Johnson's Hibs selection
Motherwell v Hibernian (15:00)
Hibernian manager Lee Johnson says he wanted to make more than three changes with the return leg in Luzern in mind, but some injuries have forced his hand.
"It probably would've been more [changes], Josh Campbell is not involved but would have started," Johnson tells BBC Sportsound.
"Martin Boyle you're tempted to start but I've already gone against medical advice four or five times with that one so this was the pinch point with Thursday in mind.
"It's certainly not ideal with Jake Doyle-Hayes, Josh Campbell, Chris Cadden, Harry McKirdy, Jojo Wollacott all out but it's still a good starting XI and three or four impact players in an attacking sense from the bench.
"We've got good strength in depth but we need to prove it by getting a result."
Pre-match stats: Hibs unbeaten in five Fir Park visits
Motherwell v Hibernian (15:00)
Motherwell won their last league meeting with Hibernian 3-1 in April, and last won successive league games against Hibs in November 2013 (run of four).
Hibernian are unbeaten in five league visits to Motherwell (W3 D2) since a 3-0 defeat in August 2019 under Paul Heckingbottom.
After an opening day draw with Dundee, Motherwell could remain unbeaten in their first two matches in a Scottish Premiership season for the first time since 2012-13 under Stuart McCall (D2).
Hibernian have lost their second Scottish Premiership game of the season in just one of the last six seasons (W3 D2) and are unbeaten in their last three (W2 D1).
No player had more shots (4) without registering a single shot on target on MD1 of this season’s Scottish Premiership than Motherwell’s Conor Wilkinson, while only Celtic’s David Turnbull registered more attempts at goal (5).
Kilmarnock travel to Tynecastle with 'extra bounce' - McInnes
Hearts v Kilmarnock (15:00)
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes tells BBC Scotland: "When you have a level of performance like [last week], there's that extra bounce. It's the same three points, but we're delighted.
"Now it's about working hard again this week and it's important that we try and replicate a lot of what we did. We come away from our own environment but we need that certainty of knowing what we're doing.
"We had an away record that was pitiful last season. It was way short of what was expected and we can't have the same situation this time round.
"We need to show confidence and knowhow on the road as well."
We can see you, Naisy 👋
Hearts v Kilmarnock (15:00)
'We want the crowd behind us' - Naismith
Hearts v Kilmarnock (15:00)
Hearts technical director Steven Naismith tells BBC Sportsound: "Last season we were good at getting the crowd involved and behind us, and we want to do that today.
"Kilmarnock's recruitment has been really good and that's made them much more dangerous and secure. You saw that last week against Rangers. They have a good, experienced manager leading them.
"We need to cause them more problems than they cause us. They have their threats, we need to deal with that.
"We are working with [Tagawa and Vargas] constantly day-to-day. Today is the right moment to start Kyosuke. He's looked very sharp and he brings something different."
