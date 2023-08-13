Scottish Premiership: Motherwell v Hibernian

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell explains why he has opted for the same XI which drew with Dundee.

"We've tried to show consistency in team selection since I came in in February," he tells BBC Sportsound. "When people give you a lot of what you're asking for then you have to have trust in them.

"I thought Hibs were good on Thursday. The two strikers are bright, they went with the full intention to win and they got an excellent result.

"There are one or two changes but we've drilled it into the players that whatever Hibs team we face it's going to be a tough game. But hopefully we're braced for it and can show our best side."