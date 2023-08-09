Reaction as Lopetegui leaves Wolves, plus latest transfer news

Welcome! Well if you were expecting a quiet day of football news think again, so much has happened overnight.

Julen Lopetegui has left Wolves with former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil set to be announced as his replacement. In the rumour mill, Bayern Munich want to bid for Tottenham's Harry Kane again and Arsenal are set to announce David Raya from Brentford. The first round of the EFL Cup began last night with the notable result being League Two side Gillingham defeating Championship club Southampton.

But before we dive into that, let's have a look at what the papers are saying shall we?