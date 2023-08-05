St Johnstone v Hearts: Follow live updates from Perth

That's a big goal for the visitors. There was a danger this game might drift away from them being 3-0 down at half-time but they deserved more from that opening 45 minutes. It's unlikely to alter the outcome but will give them confidence for the remaining third.
Thomas Duncan
- Touches: 27
- Passes (%): 21 (85.7%)
- Big chances: 4
- Shots (on target): 4 (4)
- Expected goals: 1.71
- Goals: 2
Lifeline for County
Celtic 3-1 Ross County
Martin Dowden
BBC Sport Scotland at Celtic Park
Celtic 3-1 Ross County
Michael Stewart
Former Hearts & Hibernian midfielder on BBC Sportsound
Jordan White does unbelievably well.
He's stretching, he's going backwards.
GOAL - Celtic 3-1 Ross County
Jordan White
Well, well.
Finally Ross County make use of one of their many corners.
The ball is whipped to the back post and White's header loops up over everyone and drops into the net.
Triple sub
Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Malky Mackay makes three changes.
Scott Allardice, Alex Samuel, and Kyle Turner are on.
Simon Murray, Josh Sims, and Victor Loturi make way.
Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Kyogo is lurking in the box, as ever, and his sweeping shot is blocked by Jack Baldwin.
Straight in the coupon for the County captain.
GREAT SAVE!
Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw produces two fine stops.
First he gets down to push Matt O'Riley's low shot away, then blocks Daizen Maeda's follow up.
Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Fairly low tempo start to the second half.
No chances. Fourth official Colin Steven seems to have been patched up.
If you've ever been stung by a wasp, you'll know its *very* painful.
'Nawrocki better on ball than Starfelt'
Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Michael Stewart
Former Hearts & Hibernian midfielder on BBC Sportsound
Maik Nawrocki looks much more comfortable on the ball than Carl Starfelt does.
You can imagine that might be why Brendan Rodgers wants to build with Nawrocki and is happy with Starfelt leaving.
KICK-OFF
Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Celtic get things back under way.
Can County mount any sort of comeback?
Ouch
HT: Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Apparently the fourth official Colin Steven is getting some treatment at the break after being stung by a wasp.
Scottish football always delivers...
Spare a thought for Staggies
HT: Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Pat Nevin
Former Scotland winger on BBC Radio 5 Live
The heart must be ripped out of Ross County.
They've given absolutely everything, played not too badly and yet find themselves 3-0 down.
'Rodgers wants to develop Turnbull'
HT: Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Michael Stewart
Former Hearts & Hibernian midfielder on BBC Sportsound
Brendan Rodgers clearly likes David Turnbull.
He wants to develop the guy. He maybe felt Ange Postecoglou didn't have his back.
You've got to grab your chance. He's making it very difficult for Rodgers to drop him.
No pressure...
HT: Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Pat Nevin
Former Scotland winger on BBC Radio 5 Live
I don't want to say he's the same player, but David Turnbull arrived in the box from midfield like how Frank Lampard did.
His timing is superb and that's incredibly hard to pick up.
In numbers: Turnbull's first half
HT: Celtic 3-0 Ross County
HALF-TIME - Celtic 3-0 Ross County
A game which started out very well for Ross County, has ended up looking like a bit of a beating.
David Turnbull has two, Kyogo one, and the champions are in control.
Mackay booked
Celtic 3-0 Ross County
County boss Malky Mackay has been booked for having a go at the officials.
That's another area of the game which Uefa is clamping down on, so we'll see a lot of managers and players being booked, or even sent off, for gesturing and shouting at officials this season.
Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Ross County have had seven corners, but not done enough with them. That will be a big regret of Malky Mackay at half-time.
We're playing three minutes stoppage time. Get used to it, because time is going to be added for goal celebrations, VAR checks, the lot.
'Should be a hat-trick'
Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Michael Stewart
Former Hearts & Hibernian midfielder on BBC Sportsound
That's great play from Matt O'Riley in the end.
Celtic have been quick to pick up second balls. David Turnbull should have a first-half hat-trick.
Kyogo and Turnbull having a ball
Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Pat Nevin
Former Scotland winger on BBC Radio 5 Live
Brilliant play from Kyogo, dropping deep confuses the Ross County defence.
David Turnbull is lighting this place up here, it's an incredible finish from the back-post too.
GOAL - Celtic 3-0 Ross County
David Turnbull
Game over, you feel.
Matt O'Riley gets to the by-line and chips a wonderful cross to the back post, where Turnbull is waiting to prod the ball into the ground and up into the net.
County started this game brilliantly, but it's been taken away from them in the blink of an eye.