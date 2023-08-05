Dundee v Motherwell: Follow all the action from Dens Park

Live Reporting

Thomas Duncan

All times stated are UK

  1. No pressure...

    HT: Celtic 3-0 Ross County

    Pat Nevin

    Former Scotland winger on BBC Radio 5 Live

    I don't want to say he's the same player, but David Turnbull arrived in the box from midfield like how Frank Lampard did.

    His timing is superb and that's incredibly hard to pick up.

  2. In numbers: Turnbull's first half

    HT: Celtic 3-0 Ross County

    • Touches: 27
    • Passes (%): 21 (85.7%)
    • Big chances: 4
    • Shots (on target): 4 (4)
    • Expected goals: 1.71
    • Goals: 2
    Turnbull scores pen
    Copyright: SNS
  3. HALF-TIME - Celtic 3-0 Ross County

    A game which started out very well for Ross County, has ended up looking like a bit of a beating.

    David Turnbull has two, Kyogo one, and the champions are in control.

    David Turnbull and Daizen Maeda
    Copyright: SNS
    Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates scoring against Ross County at Celtic Park
    Copyright: SNS
  4. Mackay booked

    Celtic 3-0 Ross County

    County boss Malky Mackay has been booked for having a go at the officials.

    That's another area of the game which Uefa is clamping down on, so we'll see a lot of managers and players being booked, or even sent off, for gesturing and shouting at officials this season.

  5. Post update

    Celtic 3-0 Ross County

    Ross County have had seven corners, but not done enough with them. That will be a big regret of Malky Mackay at half-time.

    We're playing three minutes stoppage time. Get used to it, because time is going to be added for goal celebrations, VAR checks, the lot.

  6. 'Should be a hat-trick'

    Celtic 3-0 Ross County

    Michael Stewart

    Former Hearts & Hibernian midfielder on BBC Sportsound

    That's great play from Matt O'Riley in the end.

    Celtic have been quick to pick up second balls. David Turnbull should have a first-half hat-trick.

  7. Kyogo and Turnbull having a ball

    Celtic 3-0 Ross County

    Pat Nevin

    Former Scotland winger on BBC Radio 5 Live

    Brilliant play from Kyogo, dropping deep confuses the Ross County defence.

    David Turnbull is lighting this place up here, it's an incredible finish from the back-post too.

  8. GOAL - Celtic 3-0 Ross County

    David Turnbull

    Game over, you feel.

    Matt O'Riley gets to the by-line and chips a wonderful cross to the back post, where Turnbull is waiting to prod the ball into the ground and up into the net.

    County started this game brilliantly, but it's been taken away from them in the blink of an eye.

    Celtic goal
    Copyright: BBC
  9. 'Turnbull should make it three'

    Celtic 2-0 Ross County

    Michael Stewart

    Former Hearts & Hibernian midfielder on BBC Sportsound

    David Turnbull should score, I'm surprised he's not because he's a great finisher.

    He'll be kicking himself. It was a very, very good Celtic move.

  10. Post update

    Celtic 2-0 Ross County

    Pat Nevin

    Former Scotland winger on BBC Radio 5 Live

    Centre-back partnerships take a bit of time to build, but there is certainly a level of confusion between Nawrocki and Carter-Vickers, they appear to be going for the same ball a lot...

  11. GREAT SAVE!

    Celtic 2-0 Ross County

    Ross Laidlaw keeps Ross County in this game, just.

    Kyogo drops in and plays in David Turnball who only has the keeper to beat, but Laidlaw makes two saves to deny the midfielder.

  12. County hard done by?

    Celtic 2-0 Ross County

    play map
    Copyright: BBC/Opta
  13. Post update

    Celtic 2-0 Ross County

    Will Nightingale heads behind a cross and Celtic have a corner.

    It almost falls for Daizen Maeda on the six-yard line but County hook it clear.

  14. Turnbull repaying Rodgers' faith

    Celtic 2-0 Ross County

    Martin Dowden

    BBC Sport Scotland at Celtic Park

    David Turnbull has endured a frustrating spell at Celtic but this opportunity and how he's taken it may add an additional element to the Celtic squad this term.

    He was key in that second showing great awareness to get the ball into Liel Abada and once it went in anywhere near Kyogo...well you know the rest.

    Celtic are up and running and not even near top form.

  15. VAR check

    Celtic 2-0 Ross County

    Ross County defender Jack Baldwin could be in trouble here. He was just booked for a foul on Kyogo, but it could be about to be upgraded.

    A check goes on, but referee Nick Walsh is not sent to the screen. Not a clear and obvious error, must be the verdict from VAR Greg Aitken.

  16. Post update

    Celtic 2-0 Ross County

    Michael Stewart

    Former Hearts & Hibernian midfielder on BBC Sportsound

    Celtic have been nowhere near their best but they're 2-0 up.

    Malky Mackay will be scratching his head. He'll be concerned as well because this could end up turning into a rout.

  17. Back to business

    Celtic 2-0 Ross County

    Pat Nevin

    Former Scotland winger on BBC Radio 5 Live

    It's a perfect ball in from Abada, and from that distance Kyogo will not be missing.

    Like a classic old-school striker, he only needs one touch.

    It's beginning to feel like business as usual.

  18. Questionable goalkeeping?

    Celtic 2-0 Ross County

    Pat Bonner

    Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound

    Kyogo gives the keeper the eyes, but I think Laidlaw can maybe go with his hands instead of his feet.

  19. GOAL - Celtic 2-0 Ross County

    Kyogo Furuhashi

    25 minutes for Kyogo's first goal of the season. I imagine it will be the first of many...

    Liel Abada squares it across the box, and it's slightly behind the Japanese striker, but he still gets a firm strike on target.

    Laidlaw can only help it on its way into the net. Celtic in control now!

    Celtic goal
    Copyright: BBC
  20. Post update

    Celtic 1-0 Ross County

    For a bit of context on why Celtic's goal was a bit against the run of play, County have had 13 touches in the champions' box.

    Celtic have had seven in the away area. One was the spot kick.

