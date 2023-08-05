Dundee v Motherwell: Follow all the action from Dens Park

I don't want to say he's the same player, but David Turnbull arrived in the box from midfield like how Frank Lampard did. His timing is superb and that's incredibly hard to pick up.
- Touches: 27
- Passes (%): 21 (85.7%)
- Big chances: 4
- Shots (on target): 4 (4)
- Expected goals: 1.71
- Goals: 2
No pressure...
HT: Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Pat Nevin
Former Scotland winger on BBC Radio 5 Live
In numbers: Turnbull's first half
HT: Celtic 3-0 Ross County
HALF-TIME - Celtic 3-0 Ross County
A game which started out very well for Ross County, has ended up looking like a bit of a beating.
David Turnbull has two, Kyogo one, and the champions are in control.
Mackay booked
Celtic 3-0 Ross County
County boss Malky Mackay has been booked for having a go at the officials.
That's another area of the game which Uefa is clamping down on, so we'll see a lot of managers and players being booked, or even sent off, for gesturing and shouting at officials this season.
Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Ross County have had seven corners, but not done enough with them. That will be a big regret of Malky Mackay at half-time.
We're playing three minutes stoppage time. Get used to it, because time is going to be added for goal celebrations, VAR checks, the lot.
'Should be a hat-trick'
Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Michael Stewart
Former Hearts & Hibernian midfielder on BBC Sportsound
That's great play from Matt O'Riley in the end.
Celtic have been quick to pick up second balls. David Turnbull should have a first-half hat-trick.
Kyogo and Turnbull having a ball
Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Pat Nevin
Former Scotland winger on BBC Radio 5 Live
Brilliant play from Kyogo, dropping deep confuses the Ross County defence.
David Turnbull is lighting this place up here, it's an incredible finish from the back-post too.
GOAL - Celtic 3-0 Ross County
David Turnbull
Game over, you feel.
Matt O'Riley gets to the by-line and chips a wonderful cross to the back post, where Turnbull is waiting to prod the ball into the ground and up into the net.
County started this game brilliantly, but it's been taken away from them in the blink of an eye.
'Turnbull should make it three'
Celtic 2-0 Ross County
Michael Stewart
Former Hearts & Hibernian midfielder on BBC Sportsound
David Turnbull should score, I'm surprised he's not because he's a great finisher.
He'll be kicking himself. It was a very, very good Celtic move.
Celtic 2-0 Ross County
Pat Nevin
Former Scotland winger on BBC Radio 5 Live
Centre-back partnerships take a bit of time to build, but there is certainly a level of confusion between Nawrocki and Carter-Vickers, they appear to be going for the same ball a lot...
GREAT SAVE!
Celtic 2-0 Ross County
Ross Laidlaw keeps Ross County in this game, just.
Kyogo drops in and plays in David Turnball who only has the keeper to beat, but Laidlaw makes two saves to deny the midfielder.
County hard done by?
Celtic 2-0 Ross County
Celtic 2-0 Ross County
Will Nightingale heads behind a cross and Celtic have a corner.
It almost falls for Daizen Maeda on the six-yard line but County hook it clear.
Turnbull repaying Rodgers' faith
Celtic 2-0 Ross County
Martin Dowden
BBC Sport Scotland at Celtic Park
David Turnbull has endured a frustrating spell at Celtic but this opportunity and how he's taken it may add an additional element to the Celtic squad this term.
He was key in that second showing great awareness to get the ball into Liel Abada and once it went in anywhere near Kyogo...well you know the rest.
Celtic are up and running and not even near top form.
VAR check
Celtic 2-0 Ross County
Ross County defender Jack Baldwin could be in trouble here. He was just booked for a foul on Kyogo, but it could be about to be upgraded.
A check goes on, but referee Nick Walsh is not sent to the screen. Not a clear and obvious error, must be the verdict from VAR Greg Aitken.
Celtic 2-0 Ross County
Michael Stewart
Former Hearts & Hibernian midfielder on BBC Sportsound
Celtic have been nowhere near their best but they're 2-0 up.
Malky Mackay will be scratching his head. He'll be concerned as well because this could end up turning into a rout.
Back to business
Celtic 2-0 Ross County
Pat Nevin
Former Scotland winger on BBC Radio 5 Live
It's a perfect ball in from Abada, and from that distance Kyogo will not be missing.
Like a classic old-school striker, he only needs one touch.
It's beginning to feel like business as usual.
Questionable goalkeeping?
Celtic 2-0 Ross County
Pat Bonner
Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
Kyogo gives the keeper the eyes, but I think Laidlaw can maybe go with his hands instead of his feet.
GOAL - Celtic 2-0 Ross County
Kyogo Furuhashi
25 minutes for Kyogo's first goal of the season. I imagine it will be the first of many...
Liel Abada squares it across the box, and it's slightly behind the Japanese striker, but he still gets a firm strike on target.
Laidlaw can only help it on its way into the net. Celtic in control now!
Celtic 1-0 Ross County
For a bit of context on why Celtic's goal was a bit against the run of play, County have had 13 touches in the champions' box.
Celtic have had seven in the away area. One was the spot kick.