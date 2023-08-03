Transfer latest: Gvardiol, Mbappe & Hojlund

The Mail lead on Manchester City landing "top target" Josko Gvardiol - the highly-rated 21-year-old Croatia defender - from RB Leipzig.
The Premier League winners have not yet confirmed the deal, with is thought to be for 90m euros - somewhere between £77m and £78m, depending on exchange rate.
Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail
Good morning
It's been busy overnight, with Chelsea drawing 1-1 against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago and Lionel Messi scoring a double for Inter Miami in the third consecutive win since his move to the United States.
We will have a closer look at those games after going through this morning's back pages.
After that, we will dive into the latest transfer news as Manchester City agree a fee for Josko Gvardiol and Manchester United bid to tie up their move for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.
Plus, we will have more on reports that Kylian Mbappe is interested in a loan stay at Chelsea.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Pep's £78m man'
Today's back pages
The Daily Mail
The Mail lead on Manchester City landing "top target" Josko Gvardiol - the highly-rated 21-year-old Croatia defender - from RB Leipzig.
The Premier League winners have not yet confirmed the deal, with is thought to be for 90m euros - somewhere between £77m and £78m, depending on exchange rate.
Good morning
It's been busy overnight, with Chelsea drawing 1-1 against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago and Lionel Messi scoring a double for Inter Miami in the third consecutive win since his move to the United States.
We will have a closer look at those games after going through this morning's back pages.
After that, we will dive into the latest transfer news as Manchester City agree a fee for Josko Gvardiol and Manchester United bid to tie up their move for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.
Plus, we will have more on reports that Kylian Mbappe is interested in a loan stay at Chelsea.