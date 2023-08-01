Transfer latest: Bayern 'hold Kane talks' with Spurs

Stick here if you want a deep dive into today's transfer news and rumours.

There is plenty to get our teeth stuck into. Over the next few hours we will go through today's gossip column to lift the lid on the main stories circulating on the World Wide Web.

We will also bring you the latest breaking news as we get it, as well as the best of today's stories on BBC Sport's football index.

So make yourself a brew, sit tight and enjoy...