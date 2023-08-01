Transfer latest: Bayern 'hold Kane talks' with Spurs

And finally, Stuart Broad and England rightly dominate the sport pages of today's national newspapers following yesterday's victory over Australia to level the men's Ashes series.
However, the Times has found a spot for England's Lionesses, focussing on Georgia Stanway's bid to take charge of the midfield in Kiera Walsh's absence as they face China in their final group game at the Women's World Cup.
The TimesCopyright: The Times
'Chinese whispers'
Today's back pages
The Daily Star
England face China at 12:00 BST today needing just a point to progress to the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup as Group D winners.
However, the Star features quotes from China skipper Wang Shanshan, who has warned England that her side will "never surrender" as they bid for the win that would secure their place in the last-16 and could end the hopes of Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses.
Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star
'Erik bans title talk at United'
Today's back pages
The Express have more on those quotes from Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag saying his players should not talk about the Premier League title race in pre-season.
Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express
'Chelsea bid for Mbappe on loan'
Today's back pages
Daily Mirror
The Mirror reports that Chelsea are trying to jostle their way into pole position to sign Kylian Mbappe on loan from Paris St-Germain.
They also have quotes from Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag saying the Old Trafford outfit have no right to consider themselves as title contenders.
Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror
Good morning
Harry Kane has dominated the transfer talk all summer but could the saga finally be settled today as Bayern Munich reportedly prepare a club record bid for Tottenham's all-time leading scorer?
What will Paris St-Germain's next move be after the deadline they set for Kylian Mbappe to sign a new contract expired last night?
And how many more of Europe's leading stars will be tempted to join the Saudi Pro League following Al-Hilal's reported £120m bid for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who was last season's top scorer in Serie A?
So many questions...stick with us to see if we get some answers today.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images The TimesCopyright: The Times Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Today's agenda
Stick here if you want a deep dive into today's transfer news and rumours.
There is plenty to get our teeth stuck into. Over the next few hours we will go through today's gossip column to lift the lid on the main stories circulating on the World Wide Web.
We will also bring you the latest breaking news as we get it, as well as the best of today's stories on BBC Sport's football index.
So make yourself a brew, sit tight and enjoy...
Group deciders
Women's World Cup
There is all to play for in the final round of matches in Group E and Group D this morning at the Women's World Cup.
This morning's fixtures are below, just click on the links to follow the live action.
Group E
Portugal v USA (08:00 BST)
Vietnam v Netherlands (08:00 BST)
Group D
China v England (12:00 BST)
Haiti v Denmark (12:00 BST)
'Stanway ready to take charge'
Today's back pages
The Times
And finally, Stuart Broad and England rightly dominate the sport pages of today's national newspapers following yesterday's victory over Australia to level the men's Ashes series.
However, the Times has found a spot for England's Lionesses, focussing on Georgia Stanway's bid to take charge of the midfield in Kiera Walsh's absence as they face China in their final group game at the Women's World Cup.
'Chinese whispers'
Today's back pages
The Daily Star
England face China at 12:00 BST today needing just a point to progress to the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup as Group D winners.
However, the Star features quotes from China skipper Wang Shanshan, who has warned England that her side will "never surrender" as they bid for the win that would secure their place in the last-16 and could end the hopes of Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses.
'Erik bans title talk at United'
Today's back pages
The Express have more on those quotes from Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag saying his players should not talk about the Premier League title race in pre-season.
'Chelsea bid for Mbappe on loan'
Today's back pages
Daily Mirror
The Mirror reports that Chelsea are trying to jostle their way into pole position to sign Kylian Mbappe on loan from Paris St-Germain.
They also have quotes from Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag saying the Old Trafford outfit have no right to consider themselves as title contenders.
Good morning
Harry Kane has dominated the transfer talk all summer but could the saga finally be settled today as Bayern Munich reportedly prepare a club record bid for Tottenham's all-time leading scorer?
What will Paris St-Germain's next move be after the deadline they set for Kylian Mbappe to sign a new contract expired last night?
And how many more of Europe's leading stars will be tempted to join the Saudi Pro League following Al-Hilal's reported £120m bid for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who was last season's top scorer in Serie A?
So many questions...stick with us to see if we get some answers today.