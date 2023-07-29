Den Dreef Stadium

Watch: 2023 Women's U19 European Championship Final: Spain v Germany

  1. How can I watch?

    BBC iPlayer

    The UEFA Women's U19s European Championships Final between Spain and Germany will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport Website on:

    Sunday 30 July

    16:30 BST

  2. Which players should I look out for?

    BBC Sport

    Germany and Bayern Munich’s Franziska Kett is tied with Real Madrid and Spain star Carla Camacho on three goals and both will look to draw level with France’s Louna Ribadeira who is currently the top scorer in the competition with four goals.

    Germany’s Alber, Sehitler and Nachtigall are all on two goals alongside Spain’s Iannuzzi and Moral also with two.

    Spain’s road to the final

    Semi Final:

    Netherlands 0-1 Spain

    Group Stage:

    Spain 7-0 Czech Republic

    France 2-0 Spain

    Iceland 0-3 Spain

    Germany’s road to the final

    Semi Final:

    France 2-2 Germany (2-3 AET)

    Group Stage:

    Netherlands 3-1 Germany

    Belgium 0-2 Germany

    Germany 6-0 Austria

