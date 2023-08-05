Celtic v Ross County kicks off Premiership season

With all due respect to the monied clubs of world football, a manager in the Premier League in England helping to fix the height of a crossbar an hour before kick-off, as Livingston's David Martindale did last season, is not something you are ever likely to see.

You're also unlikely to witness Bundesliga players doing rock, paper, scissors to determine who takes a free-kick, as St Johnstone's men did against Celtic.

And it's improbable that the hospitality division of a La Liga 2 outfit would get the Spanish equivalent of Arbroath's Bobby Linn to sign a Fray Bentos steak and kidney pie and hand it over as a raffle prize, as the winger did last season.

Scottish football's ability to evoke embarrassment and rage, pride and joy endures. It gets under the skin.

