Celtic v Ross County
Celtic v Ross County kicks off Premiership season

preview
BBC Radio Scotland

Live Reporting

Thomas Duncan

All times stated are UK

  1. Your guide to the new season

    Tom English

    BBC Scotland's chief sports writer

    With all due respect to the monied clubs of world football, a manager in the Premier League in England helping to fix the height of a crossbar an hour before kick-off, as Livingston's David Martindale did last season, is not something you are ever likely to see.

    You're also unlikely to witness Bundesliga players doing rock, paper, scissors to determine who takes a free-kick, as St Johnstone's men did against Celtic.

    And it's improbable that the hospitality division of a La Liga 2 outfit would get the Spanish equivalent of Arbroath's Bobby Linn to sign a Fray Bentos steak and kidney pie and hand it over as a raffle prize, as the winger did last season.

    Scottish football's ability to evoke embarrassment and rage, pride and joy endures. It gets under the skin.

    You can read Tom's full piece here.

  2. What's to come

    Here is what lies ahead. Celtic and Ross County start us off, and Kilmarnock host Rangers this evening.

    The meat in the Scottish football sandwich are three tasty games at three o'clock at Dens, The Tony Macaroni, and McDiarmid Park.

    Lovely stuff.

    Fixture board
  3. Mackay goes same again

    Celtic v Ross County (12:30)

    Ross County boss Malky Mackay has picked the same side that drew 3-3 with Kelty Hearts in the final match of the Viaplay Cup group stage.

    Yan Dhanda plays in behind Simon Murray and Jordan White, which should be a good front three in this division, though they're unlikely to get many chances this afternoon.

    They'll need to be clinical if they do.

    Jordan White at Celtic Park
    Image caption: Jordan White starts up front for Ross County
  4. Nawrocki makes Celtic debut

    Celtic v Ross County (12:30)

    Polish centre-back Maik Nawrocki is handed a Celtic debut in Brendan Rodgers' first game in charge of his second spell.

    Fellow new arrivals Yang Hyun-jun, Odin Thiago Holm and Kwon Hyeok-kyu are on the bench, while Reo Hatate and Carl Starfelt are also among the subs.

    Liel Abada takes the right-wing berth left vacant by Jota's summer exit.

    Maik Nawrocki
    Image caption: Maik Nawrocki makes his Celtic debut
  5. LINE-UPS from Celtic Park

    Celtic v Ross County (12:30)

    Celtic: Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Taylor, McGregor, O'Riley, Turnbull, Abada, Maeda, Kyogo.

    Substitutes: Bain, Starfelt, Yang, Holm, Oh, Kwon, Tomoki, Hatate, Forrest.

    Ross County: Laidlaw, Randall, Nightingale, Baldwin, Harmon, Brown, Dhanda, Sims, Loturi, Murray, White.

    Substitutes: Munro, Allardice, Turner, Sheaf, Henderson, Samuel, Brophy, Smith, Reid.

  6. Guess who's back?

    Celtic v Ross County (12:30)

    Welcome, friends. Another season of premium cinch Premiership action is about to begin.

    Champions Celtic will unfurl the flag before taking on Ross County, who survived by the skin of their teeth last term.

    We'll bring you all the action and reaction, plus the other four games taking place later this afternoon.

    Pre-match entertainment on the Celtic Way during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park,
    Copyright: SNS
