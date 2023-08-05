Celtic v Ross County kicks off Premiership season

With all due respect to the monied clubs of world football, a manager in the Premier League in England helping to fix the height of a crossbar an hour before kick-off, as Livingston's David Martindale did last season, is not something you are ever likely to see.
You're also unlikely to witness Bundesliga players doing rock, paper, scissors to determine who takes a free-kick, as St Johnstone's men did against Celtic.
And it's improbable that the hospitality division of a La Liga 2 outfit would get the Spanish equivalent of Arbroath's Bobby Linn to sign a Fray Bentos steak and kidney pie and hand it over as a raffle prize, as the winger did last season.
Scottish football's ability to evoke embarrassment and rage, pride and joy endures. It gets under the skin.
Your guide to the new season
Tom English
BBC Scotland's chief sports writer
What's to come
Here is what lies ahead. Celtic and Ross County start us off, and Kilmarnock host Rangers this evening.
The meat in the Scottish football sandwich are three tasty games at three o'clock at Dens, The Tony Macaroni, and McDiarmid Park.
Lovely stuff.
Mackay goes same again
Celtic v Ross County (12:30)
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has picked the same side that drew 3-3 with Kelty Hearts in the final match of the Viaplay Cup group stage.
Yan Dhanda plays in behind Simon Murray and Jordan White, which should be a good front three in this division, though they're unlikely to get many chances this afternoon.
They'll need to be clinical if they do.
Nawrocki makes Celtic debut
Celtic v Ross County (12:30)
Polish centre-back Maik Nawrocki is handed a Celtic debut in Brendan Rodgers' first game in charge of his second spell.
Fellow new arrivals Yang Hyun-jun, Odin Thiago Holm and Kwon Hyeok-kyu are on the bench, while Reo Hatate and Carl Starfelt are also among the subs.
Liel Abada takes the right-wing berth left vacant by Jota's summer exit.
LINE-UPS from Celtic Park
Celtic v Ross County (12:30)
Celtic: Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Taylor, McGregor, O'Riley, Turnbull, Abada, Maeda, Kyogo.
Substitutes: Bain, Starfelt, Yang, Holm, Oh, Kwon, Tomoki, Hatate, Forrest.
Ross County: Laidlaw, Randall, Nightingale, Baldwin, Harmon, Brown, Dhanda, Sims, Loturi, Murray, White.
Substitutes: Munro, Allardice, Turner, Sheaf, Henderson, Samuel, Brophy, Smith, Reid.
Guess who's back?
Celtic v Ross County (12:30)
Welcome, friends. Another season of premium cinch Premiership action is about to begin.
Champions Celtic will unfurl the flag before taking on Ross County, who survived by the skin of their teeth last term.
We'll bring you all the action and reaction, plus the other four games taking place later this afternoon.