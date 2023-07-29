Viaplay Cup: 15 games in final round of group stage

The final weekend of Viaplay Cup group stage is here as teams aim to progress to the knock-out rounds of the competition.

Win two games after the groups and you've won yourself a trip to Hampden, meaning a good cup run is within reach for many.

Stick with us for build-up, permutations aplenty, every goal as they are scored and all the post-match reaction you could ask for.

We've got 15 games in total today, so it'll be an action-packed afternoon.