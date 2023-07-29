Forfar Athletic's Robert Nditi at St Mirren Park
Viaplay Cup: 15 games in final round of group stage

Who needs what in Viaplay Cup?

Jack Herrall

  1. Today's fixtures

    GROUP A

    Ayr United v Alloa Athletic

    St Johnstone v Stirling Albion

    GROUP B

    Falkirk v Peterhead

    Partick Thistle v The Spartans

    GROUP C

    Hamilton Academical v Cove Rangers

    Livingston v Clyde

    GROUP D

    Greenock Morton v FC Edinburgh

    Ross County v Kelty Hearts

    GROUP E

    Bonnyrigg Rose v Airdrieonians

    GROUP F

    Albion Rovers v Kilmarnock

    Annan Athletic v Raith Rovers

    GROUP G

    Motherwell v East Fife

    Queen's Park v Queen of the South

    GROUP H

    Arbroath v Montrose

    St Mirren v Forfar Athletic

  2. League Cup action returns

    The final weekend of Viaplay Cup group stage is here as teams aim to progress to the knock-out rounds of the competition.

    Win two games after the groups and you've won yourself a trip to Hampden, meaning a good cup run is within reach for many.

    Stick with us for build-up, permutations aplenty, every goal as they are scored and all the post-match reaction you could ask for.

    We've got 15 games in total today, so it'll be an action-packed afternoon.

