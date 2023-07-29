Viaplay Cup: 15 games in final round of group stage

GROUP A Ayr United v Alloa Athletic St Johnstone v Stirling Albion GROUP B Falkirk v Peterhead Partick Thistle v The Spartans GROUP C Hamilton Academical v Cove Rangers Livingston v Clyde GROUP D Greenock Morton v FC Edinburgh Ross County v Kelty Hearts GROUP E Bonnyrigg Rose v Airdrieonians GROUP F Albion Rovers v Kilmarnock Annan Athletic v Raith Rovers GROUP G Motherwell v East Fife Queen's Park v Queen of the South GROUP H Arbroath v Montrose St Mirren v Forfar Athletic
Live Reporting
Jack Herrall
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
SNSCopyright: SNS
Today's fixtures
GROUP A
Ayr United v Alloa Athletic
St Johnstone v Stirling Albion
GROUP B
Falkirk v Peterhead
Partick Thistle v The Spartans
GROUP C
Hamilton Academical v Cove Rangers
Livingston v Clyde
GROUP D
Greenock Morton v FC Edinburgh
Ross County v Kelty Hearts
GROUP E
Bonnyrigg Rose v Airdrieonians
GROUP F
Albion Rovers v Kilmarnock
Annan Athletic v Raith Rovers
GROUP G
Motherwell v East Fife
Queen's Park v Queen of the South
GROUP H
Arbroath v Montrose
St Mirren v Forfar Athletic
League Cup action returns
The final weekend of Viaplay Cup group stage is here as teams aim to progress to the knock-out rounds of the competition.
Win two games after the groups and you've won yourself a trip to Hampden, meaning a good cup run is within reach for many.
Stick with us for build-up, permutations aplenty, every goal as they are scored and all the post-match reaction you could ask for.
We've got 15 games in total today, so it'll be an action-packed afternoon.