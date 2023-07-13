Live

Transfer latest - Rice, Kane & Henderson

preview
3,547
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Craig Nelson

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Harry's back...for now'

    Thursday's back page

    Metro

    The Metro says Paris St-Germain have joined Bayern Munich in the battle to sign England captain Harry Kane while new Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou bids to convince him to stay in north London.

    Metro back page
    Copyright: Metro
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Country before cash'

    Thursday's back page

    The Daily Express

    The back page story in today's Express suggests that Jordan Henderson could reject the bumper offer to move from Liverpool to the Saudi Pro League in order to fight for his place in the England side before the 2024 European Championship.

    Daily Express back page
    Copyright: Daily Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Jordan jackpot'

    Thursday's back page

    The Daily Mail

    The Mail is reporting that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been offered a "staggering" £700,000 per week to link up with manager Steven Gerrard at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

    Daily Mail back page
    Copyright: Daily Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Good morning

    How are we feeling today? Ready for another day of football transfer speculation?

    Jordan Henderson is reportedly the latest Premier League player to be considering a bumper offer to join the Saudi Pro League.

    Will the Liverpool captain be tempted to link up with former Anfield team-mate Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq?

    Henderson's England team-mate Harry Kane also has a decision to make - will he stay at Tottenham or head to the Continent, with Paris St-Germain now reportedly joining Bayern Munich in the race to sign him?

    And could this be the day Arsenal break the transfer record on a British player and confirm the signing of West Ham's Declan Rice?

    Stick with us throughout the day to see how these stories - and many more - unfold.

    Declan Rice, Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top