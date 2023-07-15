Watch: 2023 Men’s U19 European Championship Final - Portugal v Italy

The Men’s U19
European Championship is one of UEFA’s premier youth tournaments and has been in
it's current guise since 2002. England won last year’s tournament in Slovakia
after it returned from a two year break due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Malta host
the 2023 championship tournament with the final being played at the National
Stadium in Ta' Qali, Malta.
Spain have
won the trophy on eight occasions, with Portugal and Italy both taking home the
prize once.
How can I watch the Men's U19 European Championship Final?
Watch the Men's U19
European Championship final live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
Sunday 16
July
19:45-22:30 on
BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
All live
coverage also available to watch on catch-up on BBC iPlayer.
How to get into football
The beautiful game. The national game. The world game.
Football is a phenomenon. Hundreds of millions of people across the globe live and breathe it, playing it with their friends and watching their heroes.
But don't be content to just watch it. Lace up your boots and get your foot on the ball to take part in perhaps the most easily accessible sport there is.
Football gives you an all-round workout. Players run, kick, dodge, sprint and jump, and constantly twisting and turning your body increases endurance, promotes agility and develops physical co-ordination.
Football also promotes teamwork on and off the pitch, as many teams socialise together.
If you don't fancy getting muddy, you could try five-a-side. Played on a smaller pitch, it's a good way to make sure you get on the ball more often - and run less! Click here to find out where you can play in England.
Futsal is similar to five-a-side, only played with a smaller, heavier ball. It places greater emphasis on individual skill and ball control, and is popular in both Brazil and Mediterranean Europe.
Struggle to get the joints moving? Walking Football could be the answer. Check it out there, and here.
If you're more interested in stepovers than Sunday league, then freestyle could be for you. The video above will show you what's possible at the very top, but to get started click here.
If you're worried about your weight - no problem! Sign up for the Man v Fat, program to help you shed those pounds and make some mates at the same time.
For more ways to get involved, including disability football and coaching, head over here.
